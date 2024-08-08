How Jennifer Aniston’s Workout Routine Keeps Her in Shape at 55

Be it the role of a fashionista and a little “spoiled” Rachel Green in Friends or a bored woman living with her husband in The Good Girl, Jennifer Aniston has always enchanted the audience with her spectacular performance. Recipient of various awards and accolades, Jennifer continues to inspire the world with her phenomenal acting, philanthropic activities, and of course, her amazing workout routine.

Anything that Jennifer does creates a buzz – after all, her beauty is jaw-dropping and her dedication is awe-inspiring. The photos the star shares on her social media handle scream “Drop-dead gorgeous” — which leaves fans wondering about Jennifer Aniston's workout! Here, we’ll dive deep into her fitness and dietary habits that make it look like aging did take a “break” for her! But first, let us quickly take a glance at the superstar’s personal and career highlights.

Who Is Jennifer Aniston?

The name needs no introduction, seriously — Jennifer Aniston, the diva, was born in Los Angeles to John Aniston, a Greek-born actor, and Nancy Dow, an actress. Even though she came from a family of actors, she wasn’t encouraged to watch television, however, she used to find ways to get entertainment from watching movies.

She found her love for acting at the age of 11 when she joined Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in Manhattan. She performed in various plays and in the 1980s, she worked at part-time jobs as a telemarketer, bike messenger, and waitress to support herself.

She shot to fame with the portrayal of Rachel Green in the American sitcom series Friends, one of the most successful and loved series to date. The show was a massive hit and ran for 10 years, making Jennifer a household name.

She has various other movies accredited to her success, including The Good Girl, We’re The Millers, Love Happens, and many more. As a public figure, her personal life was also always in the spotlight — the Murder Mystery actress got married to Brad Pitt in 2000 but their marriage hit a rocky wave and the couple divorced in 2005. 10 years later, Jennifer married Justin Theroux, and the couple separated in 2018.

Jennifer is also a philanthropist and is a part of varius charitable organizations. Her noble deeds, versatile acting, and ravishing beauty make her one of the most loved actresses in the world. Jennifer Aniston’s workout routine is another topic of interest among her fans — so let’s know more about that below!

Insights from Jennifer Aniston’s Fitness Routine

Looking at her photos, no one can say that she is “55!” And her fitness regimen does have a role to play in it. Well, first things first, Jennifer works out a LOT! Yes, you read that right — after all, being persistent is the key to achieving anything and it seems like Friends fame gets it well, as she works out 5 times a week!

1. She Works Out Regularly

As mentioned above, Jennifer makes it a point to exercise four to five times a week. In an interview, she revealed that her workout routine keeps changing every week, depending on her work schedule. However, ideally, she indulges in fitness activities four days a week, followed by one day of walking or going on a hike.

She further revealed that she doesn’t push herself too much to work for a solid one hour — according to her, even a 20-minute workout session can be efficient if you do it in a correct manner. If she has a shooting schedule and is on set, she doesn’t pressurize herself and works out two to three days a week.

Having said that, Aniston’s workout frequency has evolved over the years — recently, she revealed that she makes sure to do “something” every day, even if it’s going for a walk.

2. She Joined Pvolve in 2021

Jennifer joined Pvolve, short for Personal Evolution in 2021, a fitness program that pairs low-impact functional fitness exercises with resistance-based equipment that aims to strengthen the body holistically and keep it fit and healthy.

Her decision to join Pvolve came after she suffered a back injury in 2021 — she wanted to transform her workout routine, which she did after partnering with the platform. She stated that she loves doing 10 to 20 minutes of Pvolve movements, as the method targets muscles that are usually asleep. She uses P.band, gliders, and many more tools to work out.

Plus, she loves how with Pvolve, she gets a variety of exercises to choose from, depending on the time she has, the place she is at, and the level of strength she wants to put in for the workout.

She candidly revealed that she feels in better shape in her mind, body, and spirit than she was in her 20s.

Jennifer’s trainer, Dani Coleman, stated in an interview that she loves how Jennifer isn’t reluctant to try a challenging workout — and further explained that challenging doesn’t always mean painful.

Jennifer Aniston’s Workout Routine Explained

1. Jennifer Indulges in Full Body Workouts

One of the key highlights of Jennifer Aniston's workout regimen is full-body workouts. Her attitude towards fitness is remarkable. She doesn’t really plan a specific workout to do for a particular day and instead curates her workouts keeping in mind varius factors like her mood, how she is feeling, how long she wants to exercise, and the equipment she wishes to use.

She once revealed that instead of focusing on a muscle or area all the time, she focuses on a full-body workout. Apart from that, she loves using her P. band for resistance training and keeping her muscles active. Jen stopped doing intense cardio sessions a few years back and now focuses more on hiking, yoga, and strength training exercises.

2. She Loves Doing Yoga

Balancing poses in yoga , such as the tree pose, help improve posture, improve muscle endurance, boost flexibility, develop body awareness, and improve balance ( 1 ), ( 2 ).

3. Pilates Is Her All-time Favorite Exercise

Jennifer doesn’t like to keep things boring when it comes to her fitness routine. She likes to stir things up to keep boredom away and make workouts fun. For this, she also includes Pilates in her fitness sessions.

For the unversed, Pilates is one of the most effective exercises to improve core strength. But its benefits don’t stop there, this mind-body exercise is also one of the most effective flexibility exercises that help in the improvement of spine posture, muscular support, and physical strength ( 3 ).

4. She Does Boxing

While Pilates helps her with core strengthening and yoga with improving flexibility, boxing is what helps the American actress relieve all the mental stress. Aniston candidly revealed that boxing has a feel-good factor as it helps her vent out all the frustration and aggression.

Jennifer Aniston’s workout regime is no cakewalk — she indulges in various exercises like Pilates, yoga, resistance training, hiking, walking, and running to keep her body toned. But just a workout routine is not enough to maintain a healthy and fit body and Jen understands it really well, which is why she resorts to eating a healthy meal (more on that below!)

Jennifer Aniston's Dietary Habits

From practicing intermittent fasting to including lots of veggies in the diet, Jennifer makes sure her meal plans are healthy and nutritious. Let’s get all the deets below:

She Does Intermittent Fasting

Intermittent fasting has become one of the most popular methods for weight loss and achieving a healthy body. It simply means that when you are doing intermittent fasting, you need to eat during a window period (say for 8 hours), then give your body a rest, and not consume anything for the rest of the day (that is 16 hours).

This 16:8 intermittent fasting method is exactly the same as that Jen practices. She stated that she usually wakes up at nine in the morning and consumes green juice, then goes for her workout and meditation session, which is then followed by a cup of black coffee. She loves drinking herbal teas, black coffee, and juices during her eating window period.

She Adds Proteins And Veggies to Her Diet

Veggies and protein are something that always find their way into Jen’s lunch. She usually eats lunch at one or two, and for dinner too, she eats plenty of veggies and some protein-rich food.

Veggies provide us with plenty of nutrients that help keep various diseases at bay and boost our immunity ( 4 ). Protein, on the other hand, is considered an essential muscle-building food, that not only helps improve muscle health but also increases energy levels, decreases fatigue, and improves satiety, thereby aiding in weight management ( 5 ).

She Doesn’t Refrain from Snacking

Snacks often have a negative connotation to them, however, snacking can be healthy if you do it right. Jennifer eats apples, popcorn, or almond butter as snacks in the afternoon.

She gives into her cravings as well and eats frozen yogurt topped with granola as a midnight snack. The Love Happens star finds solace in eating Mexican food and often indulges in it on her cheat days.

She Loves Eating Eggs

Eggs are a staple food in Jennifer’s diet and having avocado and eggs along with a shake is one of her favorite breakfast meals.

Eggs are a wonderful source of protein and keep us feeling full for a long period of time. Alongside, they contain vitamins too that build muscle, improve satiety, strengthen the immune system, and contribute to weight loss ( 6 ).

She Drinks Plenty of Water

Jennifer makes sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep herself hydrated. She candidly expressed that she drinks so much water that feels like it’s “comical.”

Jennifer Aniston takes every task seriously — be it acting, doing charitable work, or maintaining her fitness, she leaves no stone unturned in giving her all in everything. And this is the reason why she is one of the finest and fittest actors and is an inspiration to all who think as we age, we need our bodies to slow down.

At the age of 55, she is still burning calories and following a healthy meal plan as well as a consistent workout routine to stay in shape. For anyone embarking on a health and fitness journey, Jennifer Aniston's workout can prove to be highly motivating – so get inspired by her and become healthier and fitter!

