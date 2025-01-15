'I Have More Boyfriends': When Millie Bobby Brown Admitted To Not Having Many Female Friends Until Her 20th Birthday; READ
Millie Bobby Brown once discussed interesting details about her unique friendships while reflecting on turning 20. Read on to know the details.
Last year, Millie Bobby Brown was candid on The Drew Barrymore Show about talking about unique friendships. She admitted not having enough female friends.
Rolling up in casual lavender sweats and a matching pimple patch, the Stranger Things star revealed that her 20th birthday party was going to be a little different: it was a wedding-themed party.
She found kind of a way to avoid going to a bachelorette party, telling Drew, "I don't party, just in general."
What grabbed fans' attention was when she admitted to hardly having many female friends. Instead, she said some of her closest friends were fraternity brothers of her then-fiancé, now husband, Jake Bongiovi.
Brown said, Because I was like, I'm not going to have a bachelorette party. I don't party just in general. Also, I don't have many girlfriends. I have more boyfriends."
She went on to explain, "Jake's fraternity brothers back in college are like some of my closest friends and so we had like a bachelorette party but I was the only girl."
That particular comment fueled some online chatter, where critics labeled her "not a girl's girl," a term that has been polarizing online in recent years.
In an interview with the Sunday Times, Millie Bobby Brown Bongiovi reflected on her relationships, saying she has a very small support system, mostly of non-industry friends, aside from Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp and a few college friends. Brown underlined that she wants to be around good people, focusing on individual growth.
