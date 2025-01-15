'I Have More Boyfriends': When Millie Bobby Brown Admitted To Not Having Many Female Friends Until Her 20th Birthday; READ

Explore All Fashion Categories

Sitara Ghattamaneni is the newest fashion queen in town and her pink and silver lehenga for Makar Sankranti is all the proof you need

Kate Middleton shows us how to notch up your layering game this winter in burgundy separates and tartan long coat

Sobhita Dhulipala picks basic cotton saree for first Pongal celebration with husband Naga Chaitanya, and her look screams minimalism

Disha Patani brings high-fashion drama with her bold look in the Gigi double-layer cami and ripped joggers styled with DIOR bag

Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh celebrates festival in traditional outfits, opting for timeless classics like white kurta and saree

Throwback to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s look in white top and taupe pants, offering perfect cues on how to master the art of neutrals

Rekha in white suit and red lips proves she can still steal the spotlight from the trendiest millennials

Throwback: Sharvari pulled off color-blocking trend with corset-style lavender top and red leather pants, it looked absolute fire; take cues

Raveena’s daughter Rasha Thadani’s cool look in denim corset-style top and cargo jeans screams all the Gen-Z vibes