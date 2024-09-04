Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval; What Has the Comedian Been Upto Since Being ‘Kicked Out of Show Business?’ Find Out

Netflix recently announced the last time the audience will see Ellen DeGeneres on stage in an upcoming comedy special. The streamer revealed the name of the show to be Ellen Degeneres: For Your Approval, along with a date of release.

On September 2, 2024, the streamer detailed that the upcoming comedy special of the highly acclaimed stage star, and the ever-loved actress will premiere globally on September 24. And as per PEOPLE, the show would act as the final comedy special of Ellen DeGeneres.

This comes after Ellen DeGeneres had stated, "This is the last time you’re going to see me. After my Netflix special, I’m done," to SFGate during her Ellen’s Last Stand... Up tour.

This actually happens to be a time to get excited as the new show starring the Ellen’s Game of Games host would be hitting the screens six years after DeGeneres’ first collaboration with Netflix.

It was in the year 2018 when she was seen doing, Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable. To all the fans who are eager to witness her again and know more about the soon-to-be-released comedy special, the show is being directed by Joel Gallen while being produced by DeGeneres as well as her wife Portia de Rossi.

Other names associated with the project are Ben Winston and Fulwell 73 Productions. As per a synopsis shared by the streamer, Ellen DeGeneres would "get personal and reveal what she's been doing since being 'kicked out of show business.'"

Advertisement

The description further reads that the celebrity would also talk about her time from raising chickens to the harsh realities that she has faced in life and also about her journey to become a big name in the industry.

This time on the comedy special, one of the most loved actresses, who also gave her voice to the highly intriguing Disney character of Dory, will also go “deep into her stand-up roots” and make people burst with a laugh while talking about life’s most absurd reality, as per the description.

It was just in May 2022 that Ellen DeGeneres concluded her long-running The Ellen DeGeneres Show, after 19 seasons. Two years down the line, the comedy fame then announced her plans to go on a tour with the title Ellen’s Last Stand... Up.

While the tour was set to last through August 17, starting from San Diego on June 19, it had to face some cancellations. The tour stops that were at Dallas, San Francisco, Seattle, and Chicago were canceled, which were supposed to take place between July and August.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ellen DeGeneres Addresses Past Scandals In Final Stand-Up Tour: 'I Am Many Things, But I Am Not Mean'