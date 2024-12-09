Throwback: When Nicki Minaj Reportedly Called Jay-Z And Sean Diddy Combs ‘BFF’; Find Out Amid Assault Lawsuit Against Rappers

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

In a heated exchange on social media, Nicki Minaj refuted claims made by record executive Steve Stoute and rapper Jay-Z regarding her involvement in the 2021 sale of the music streaming service Tidal.

The controversy began after Stoute claimed that Jay-Z had given Minaj equity in Tidal before its sale, but Minaj failed to sign the necessary paperwork, leaving millions of dollars on the table. On September 20, 2024, during an appearance on The Pivot podcast, Stoute alleged that Jay-Z didn’t do anything for Minaj and questioned why she missed out on the deal.

However, Minaj set the record straight in a series of tweets on September 21, claiming that she was told Tidal made no money on the deal and could only offer her a $1 million payout. She explained that a lawyer advised her to sign the agreement within 24 hours if she wanted the money, but she chose not to take the deal, calling it a scam.

Minaj stated that the offer of $1 million was an attempt to silence her. She also addressed reports claiming she was one of 16 Tidal co-owners who received an $8.9 million payout, further fueling the debate over the streaming service's sale.

In her tweets, Minaj fired back at Stoute and Jay-Z, accusing them of lying about her involvement in the Tidal deal. She criticized their actions, saying, "Every day a new man pushing 60 years of age gets fingered in the bussy then made to come on this internet & lie on me."

Minaj also told both men to never mention her name again, demanding they stop speaking about her in public.

Minaj took aim at Stoute's close relationship with Jay-Z, claiming that the reason they were focusing on her was to divert attention away from charges against their BFF, Sean Diddy Combs.

Diddy was arrested in mid-September 2024 after being indicted by a grand jury on federal charges related to racketeering, sex trafficking, fraud, and forced prostitution. Diddy pleaded not guilty to the charges, but the case sparked renewed interest in his past behavior.

Minaj's accusations against Stoute and Jay-Z extended beyond the Tidal deal. In her tweets, Minaj implied that both men might be trying to distract from serious allegations against Diddy, including accusations of abuse. She called out the duo for not addressing claims of past abuse related to Diddy's relationships, specifically with his former girlfriends Kim Porter and Cassie.

Cassie filed a lawsuit against Diddy in November 2023, accusing him of sexual abuse, physical assault, and forcing her to engage in drugs and sex with male prostitutes. Diddy's lawyer denied the accusations.

Minaj's tweets referenced these allegations, questioning whether Jay-Z and Stoute were aware of Diddy's actions and their potential involvement in covering them up. She wrote, "Did u know about the abuse to Kim Porter & Cassie? Yall seemed to always run in a sorta … RAT PACK."

Kim Porter, who was Diddy's on-again, off-again girlfriend from 1994 to 2007, passed away in 2018 at the age of 47. While Porter's father, Jake Porter, showed disgust over footage of Diddy allegedly assaulting Cassie, he later stated that he never saw physical abuse between Diddy and his daughter.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with assault, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

