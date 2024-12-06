Sean 'Diddy’ Combs' Lawyers Accuse Prosecutors of Spying on Him in Jail, Claiming 'Blatant Violation' of His Rights

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyers are accusing prosecutors of spying on the music mogul in jail. In their most recent court filing, obtained by People, Diddy's legal team claimed that the government is using their client's detention to spy on him and invade his confidential communications with his counsel.

Combs is currently incarcerated at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center. He was arrested in New York on September 16 on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. The Bad Boy Records founder has pleaded not guilty to the charges but has been denied bail three times by various judges.

Defense attorneys previously accused the government of misconduct after Combs' cell at MDC was searched, which prosecutors said was part of a pre-planned sweep and not targeted at specific inmates.

ALSO READ: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Requests More Screen Time Amidst Being Charged Over Abuse; Details Inside

Combs' legal team, however, claims that during the search, a federal investigator took pictures of the musician's handwritten notes and sent them to prosecutors. "This disturbing conduct is a blatant violation of Mr. Combs' rights," his attorneys argue in the filing, stating that with prosecutors invading their client's privacy, he will never receive a fair trial.

A hearing was previously held during which Judge Arun Subramanian ruled that he would not consider any evidence obtained by prosecutors during Diddy’s jail sweep as evidence at his November bail hearing. However, he refused to grant the disgraced Grammy winner bail, ruling that he believes the music mogul poses a serious risk of witness tampering. Diddy's previous bail bids were also rejected on the same grounds.

Advertisement

Combs spent Thanksgiving in jail and is expected to celebrate Christmas and New Year behind bars as well, with his trial date set for May 2025.

Besides the federal charges, Diddy is also battling civil suits from multiple petitioners who claim he abused them using his money and influence in the music industry in the past. Allegations against the rapper and music producer date back to the 1990s, according to some of the earlier mentioned civil suits.

Like the federal charges against him, Diddy denies wrongdoing in any of these cases.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with violence, assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Gets New Prosecutor Who Secured Conviction Against Ghislaine Maxwell In 2021 Jeffrey Epstein Case