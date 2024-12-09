Jay-Z Accused of Raping 13-Year-Old Alongside Sean 'Diddy' Combs At an MTV Awards Afterparty in 2000; Former Denies Wrongdoing

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse

Jay-Z has been accused of raping a 13-year-old alongside Sean 'Diddy' Combs at an MTV Awards afterparty in 2000. The rapper and entrepreneur, born Shawn Carter, was named in an amended lawsuit filed by Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee on Sunday, December 8, according to court documents obtained by myriad media outlets.

The original complaint, filed by an anonymous accuser in October, had only listed Combs as a defendant.

NBC News first reported the amendment to the lawsuit.

The accuser, identified as Jane Doe, claims in the suit that both Jay-Z and Combs raped her at a New York house party on September 7, 2000, when she was 13. She claimed that she was offered a drink at the soirée she attended that made her feel dizzy, prompting her to rest in an empty bedroom for a bit, during which she alleged the crime took place.

As she laid down on the bed, she alleged that Combs and Jay-Z entered the room, with the former telling her she was now “ready to party!” The latter, according to her, then removed her clothes, held her down, and raped her while Combs and an unidentified female celebrity watched. Combs allegedly then proceeded to take his turn raping her as Jay-Z and the woman watched.

In a statement received by Page Six on Sunday, Jay-Z vehemently denied the allegations and slammed “deplorable” lawyer Buzbee for his malicious conduct.

“My lawyer received a blackmail attempt called a demand letter from a lawyer named Tony Buzbee. What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle,” the Grammy winner, 55, began.

“No, sir, it had the opposite effect. It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So, no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!”

Citing the “heinous” nature of the allegations, Jay-Z challenged Buzbee to file a criminal suit against him. He stated that if Buzbee really believed he had committed the wrongdoing, the lawyer should push for his incarceration, as that would be the real justice for the alleged victim.

“I have no idea how you have come to be such a deplorable human, Mr. Buzbee, but I promise you I have seen your kind many times over. I’m more than prepared to deal with your type,” Jay-Z added.

Elsewhere in his statement, the musician said that his heart breaks for his wife and especially their three children: daughters Blue Ivy, 12, and Rumi, 6, and son Sir, 6. He lamented that he and his wife would have to sit their kids down and explain how the suit was filed out of cruelty and greed. He expressed particular concern for their eldest, citing she is at an age where her friends would likely see the press and ask her questions.

Responding to the updated filing, in a statement obtained by Page Six, Combs’ legal team doubled down on trashing Buzbee and his several complaints against their client, calling them nothing more than publicity stunts designed to extract payments from celebrities who fear having lies spread about them.

Combs, 55, for those who may not know, is currently detained at Brooklyn’s MDC on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. He was arrested at an NYC hotel on September 16 and has been denied bail three times by separate judges since, despite pleading not guilty to the allegations against him.

If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

