Throwback: When Oprah Winfrey Revealed Why She Never 'Tied The Marital Knot' With Longtime Partner Stedman Graham

Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham have been in a relationship for nearly thirty years but never planned on getting married. In her essay shared on the official Oprah website, the journalist revealed the reason behind not tying the knot with her longtime beau.

The TV host stated that both she and Graham had talked about marriage but came to a conclusion that if they did get married, they would not have stayed together this long.

In her article for OprahMag, The Color Purple actress wrote, “Our relationship works because he created an identity beyond being ‘Oprah’s man’ (he teaches Identity Leadership around the world and has written multiple books on the subject).”

She further added, “And because we share all the values that matter (integrity being number one). And because we relish seeing the other fulfill and manifest their destiny and purpose.”

Meanwhile, Graham had proposed marriage to the media personality in 1993, but Winfrey claimed that it was important for her to be asked instead of spelling vows for the other person.

Further in her essay, the journalist wrote, “I wanted to know he felt I was worthy of being his missus, but I didn’t want the sacrifices, the compromises, the day-in-day-out commitment required to make a marriage work.”

The Hollywood celebrity added, “My life with the show was my priority, and we both knew it.”

In her previous interview with Vogue in 2017, Oprah had spoken up about why she would not want to get married. She revealed at the time that for her, marriage is a completely different concept. For her, it is to live differently in the world.

In conversation with the media portal, the TV personality had stated, “His interpretation of what it means to be a husband and what it would mean for me to be a wife would have been pretty traditional, and I would not have been able to fit into that.”

As for Oprah’s relationship with Stedman Graham, the duo first met at a charity event in 1986 and began dating soon after. The relationship between the duo has still been going on and is stronger together.

