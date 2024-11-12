Oprah Winfrey Denies USD 1 Million Payment For Hosting Kamala Harris Town Hall: ‘Was Paid Nothing’

Oprah Winfrey has firmly denied claims that she received $1 million to host a town hall supporting Kamala Harris during her presidential campaign. The talk show icon called the reports "not true" and clarified, “I was paid nothing—ever.”

The denial came after a report in the Washington Examiner alleged that Oprah’s company, Harpo Productions, earned a significant sum for organizing the event in September.

The celebrity-filled town hall was part of Harris’ efforts to rally support, with notable appearances by stars like Meryl Streep, Bryan Cranston, Julia Roberts, and Chris Rock. Despite the high-profile nature of the event, Oprah stated she received no compensation for her participation.

The Washington Examiner report suggested Harpo Productions secured $1 million for coordinating the virtual town hall. However, Oprah has categorically rejected the claim. She stated she did not accept any money for her involvement, either directly or through her company.

During the event, Oprah not only hosted but also delivered remarks as one of the keynote speakers. The virtual format included appearances via Zoom from Hollywood stars, making it a unique part of Harris’ campaign strategy.

Oprah’s involvement in Democratic campaigns is well-known. She has openly supported candidates like Joe Biden and Barack Obama and endorsed Hillary Clinton during her 2016 presidential run.

Her participation in Harris’ campaign, which included the September town hall and a rally in Philadelphia, aligned with her history of advocacy for Democratic leaders.

Despite Oprah and even Lady Gaga’s efforts in Pennsylvania, the state ultimately went to Donald Trump, contributing to his 312 electoral votes. Trump’s win secured his presidency, with the inauguration set for January.

While Oprah avoided commenting on the election results directly, she took a firm stance against the monetary rumors. She reiterated, "I was paid nothing—ever,” addressing the allegations circulating in the media.

Oprah Winfrey is a globally renowned talk show host, media mogul, and philanthropist. Rising from humble beginnings in rural Mississippi, she became a cultural icon through her groundbreaking talk show, The Oprah Winfrey Show, which ran for 25 years and redefined daytime television.

Oprah is also the founder of Harpo Productions and OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network), showcasing her influence in the entertainment industry.

Beyond media, she’s an advocate for education, having launched the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls in South Africa. Known for her book club and impactful interviews, Oprah has become a symbol of empowerment, resilience, and generosity.

