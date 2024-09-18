Throwback: When Owen Wilson Revealed He Got 'Scolded' By Marvel Studios During Loki Shooting For THIS Reason

In recent years, Marvel Studios has gathered a bunch of big names from the Hollywood film industry. With Christian Bale and Cate Blanchett, we even got to see Owen Wilson in the MCU in Loki Season 1. However, by the time the series entered Season 2, the actor became more aware of not letting out the information.

Owen Wilson played Mobius M. Mobius in Loki, but while talking to ComicBook.com in 2022, the Night at the Museum actor refused to reveal much about the then-upcoming season of Loki.

For starters, the Marley & Me actor stated that he was filming the second season of the Disney+ series; however, his words were limited to, “Yeah, we’re doing that. Yeah, Tom [Hiddleston] is great. We're doing ‘Loki,’ and we’re filming that now in London.”

When Wilson was asked for more information, he stressed that the audience would see what would happen next when season 2 premiered. However, the Shanghai Noon actor added that he gets self-conscious while talking about the series Loki as the Marvel Studios is kind of “uptight.”

Further in the interview, Owen Wilson was asked if he had been scolded by Marvel at some point, to which he revealed, “Yeah, multiple times.”

Well, he was indeed referring to the text he had received from an anonymous Marvel employee.

Advertisement

Back in 2021, Owen Wilson stated to Esquire magazine that after he had divulged that his mustache was for his Loki character Mobius, “I got an ominous text saying ‘Strike 1’. I don’t know who that was, we think it might have been Kevin Feige using a burner phone but that wasn’t confirmed,” he added.

Shockingly, Owen Wilson is not the only actor famous for spilling out the information about their roles or the series. Mark Ruffalo had once accidentally live-streamed a particular scene from Thor: Ragnarok on Instagram.

According to reports, the actor forgot to turn off his camera during the Hollywood premiere of the aforementioned film. Moreover, the Begin Again actor also spoiled Avengers: Infinity War on Good Morning America, revealing that everyone dies.

Besides Mark Ruffalo, even Tom Holland is famous for notoriously spoiling the plot points of his Marvel movies. Owen Wilson was seen in Loki Seasons 1 and 2 alongside Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, and other well-known actors.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Tom Hiddleston Revealed He Wishes Loki Met THESE Characters In The MCU