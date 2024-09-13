Throwback: When Tom Hiddleston Revealed He Wishes Loki Met THESE Characters In The MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and its larger-than-life storylines, characters, and narratives need no introduction! Renowned actor Tom Hiddleston has portrayed the character Loki in the MCU for over ten years.

While Loki has crossed paths with Thor, there are others, including Iron Man, The Hulk, Captain America, Hawkeye, Nick Fury, Doctor Strange, Thanos, and even different versions of himself, that he hasn't met.

In an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com back in 2023, Hiddleston discussed Loki Season 2. When asked which of his MCU collaborators he would have liked to meet on screen and who he might want to see again, this is what the actor had to say:

Tom Hiddleston reflected on the Marvel characters Loki never had the chance to meet, noting that Loki never crossed paths with the Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider-Man, the Winter Soldier, or Sam Wilson.

He said it would be fun, as Loki would have found them intriguing. He also further added that Loki and Dr Strange would also be a great match. Later he admitted that he was also unsure if Loki would ever be able to meet these characters mentioned above since now the character is at the entire center of the multiverse and seated amid the World Tree, especially after the season 2 finale.

In both the comics and the films, Loki is a complicated figure known for his cunning, trickery, and shifting loyalties. Moreover, as a frost giant raised in Asgard, Loki feels overpowered by Thor and often plots to claim power for himself, which leads him to evolve into one of the central villains in the MCU.

Advertisement

Lastly, in the throwback interview, Hiddleston said that there were almost two instances where the actor almost bid goodbye to his cult role. He added, "I've like written to Kevin Feige and Louis D'Esposito and Victoria Alonso, 'Thank you so much. It's been like the role of a lifetime.'

However, he said that they wrote back to him saying that he could come back anytime as he's part of their family now. Meanwhile, Loki's future in the MCU remains uncertain, though many hope to see him return in future projects like Avengers: Secret Wars.

What do you think about Loki collaborating with other pivotal characters like Spider-Man and the Guardians of the Galaxy? Will it be a fun moment to watch? Let us know!

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Loki Star Tom Hiddleston Revealed He Originally Auditioned For THIS Iconic Marvel Superhero Role

Deadpool & Wolverine To Have A Prime Character From Loki TV Series; Guess Who