Throwback: When Paul Mescal & Joe Alwyn Revealed Being In Group Chat Together Made By Fleabag's Andrew Scott; Find Out What It's Called

Paul Mescal and Joe Alwyn have a lot in common! Apart from being the heartthrobs of Hollywood, both have starred in adaptations of Sally Rooney's books. While Mescal became a breakout star for playing Connell in the Normal People series adaptation, Alwyn brought Nick Conway to life in the adaptation of Conversation With Friends.

But surprisingly, the list of commonalities doesn't end there! In a 2022 interview with Variety, the actors revealed they are part of Whatsapp group chat with Fleabaag star Andrew Scott. "So what's the name of the WhatsApp group that we're in?" the Gladiator actor asked. "It's the Tortured Man Club, I think. It's me, you — and Andrew Scott started the group," Alwyn replied.

The actors further took a dig at Scott for talking by himself and sending good morning messages to the group even though no one replied. They further talk about being part of Rooney's universe and directed by one of the finest.

"We were both in the Sally Rooney universe and crossed over with Lenny Abrahamson. We were so lucky to have that experience," the Kinds of Kindness actor said. Mescal agreed, calling Abrahamson one of the directors who "formed" him. "He's been hugely important in everything that I've done since then," he said at the time.

At the time, the heartthrobs were promoting their respective films. Mescal was starring in Charlotte Wells-directed film Aftersun, where he played a single dad trying to bond with his preteen daughter on a trip to Turkey.

Meanwhile, Alwyn was there to talk about Claire Denis’ Nicaragua-set romance Stars at Noon opposite Margaret Qualley. During the interview, the actor praised Claire’s unique filmmaking style. “Her way of shooting was so unusual,” he said at the time. “She would shoot things out of order, even in a scene. It was very fragmented,” he explained.

Mescal, who recently played the protagonist in the Gladiator sequel, admitted at the time that he had never come across a director like Charlotte Wells. He also talked about enjoying “space” while doing a scene. “I love acting in that space when you know that there’s a kind of theatricality to it,” he said at the time.