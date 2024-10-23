Throwback: When Robert Downey Jr Revealed The Reason Behind His Exit From MCU As Iron Man; ‘It Was Part Of…..’

"Part of the journey is the end!" Does that remind you of something very famous? Yes, this was the line that Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame spoke. This line was also on his mind when the actor bid farewell to the long-lasting character of Iron Man, which played a prime role in creating a grand universe of superheroes.

While the Sherlock Holmes actor is back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the audience will still miss his portrayal of Iron Man, as Downey Jr. will be seen playing Dr. Doom this time.

Although it is still very emotional to accept that we won't be able to see Tony Stark in his armored suit in any future Marvel Studios films, let’s take a look back at the time when Robert Downey Jr. had opened up about why he had left the MCU as the highly skilled, tech-savvy identity.

In an interview with Disney's D23 Magazine back in August 2019, the Due Date actor stated, “We had to get off. We opted to and knew it was part of the job to get off the bus while it rolled on to other destinations.”

The Academy Award winner actor also spoke of his Avengers co-star Chris Evans, and went on to add that although the two most important characters in the Avengers, leaving the team is “sobering,” he feels glad that Evans and he would welcome other actors "as they retire their jerseys.”

Robert Downey Jr. first appeared as the genius, billionaire, playboy, and philanthropist character in the 2008 film, giving a push start to something we all still cherish.

The Oppenheimer actor then kept surprising us with Iron Man’s acts of heroism in movies such as 2012’s The Avengers, Iron Man 2 and 3, definitely in Avengers: Age of Ultron, and finally in the 2019 grand entry Avengers: Endgame.

Recently, the Tropic Thunder actor was announced to return to the Marvel films as Dr. Doom. It was during the San Diego Comic-Con 2024 that he was announced to make a return after his reign as Tony Stark was over.

For those unversed, Dr. Doom happens to be one of the most intelligent and powerful entities in the Marvel comics.

Downey Jr. will be seen depicting the villainous character in Avengers: Doomsday, slated to release in May 2026, and Avengers: Secret Wars, which is scheduled for May 2027.

