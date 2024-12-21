Throwback: When Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown Talked About Her 'Weird' First Kiss on Screen; Find Out as Show's Production Wraps Up

As the new season of Stranger Things wraps filming, let's revisit the moment Millie Bobby Brown revealed candid details about her first kiss on screen.

In a lighthearted interview, the fun banter, led by her close friend Maddie Ziegler, turned a bit silly when Ziegler brought up Brown and Finn Wolfhard's on-screen kiss on their Netflix show. Typically composed by nature, Brown, however, was caught completely off guard when the discussion began.

While chatting with Brown for Interview Magazine on October 24, 2016, Ziegler began, "Oh, what was I gonna say? We were talking about Stranger Things being your favorite show because you get to kiss Finn."

The Enola Holmes star confessed that it was strange, but she realized that she had to do it because of the plot of the show.

Brown, who was aged 12 then, quipped, "You're an evil, evil person. You know that? Are you aware of that, Maddie? Yeah, I did have to kiss Finn. At the end of the day, it's only acting, and it's something you have to do, and I would do anything for the show. I cut my hair; I kissed Finn."

She acknowledged that it was weird to kiss someone on screen for the first time, but in the context of the narrative, she felt that the scene was worthwhile.

Brown added, "It was definitely strange. It was, like, my first kiss, so it was kind of weird. But then, like, when I'd done it, I thought, 'Wow. It makes sense for the storyline.'"

Millie Bobby Brown returns as Eleven in Stranger Things Season 5, which is set to arrive on Netflix in 2025.

