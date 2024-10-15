Taylor Swift Announces Official Eras Tour Book And THIS Version Of TTPD On Good Morning America

Ahead of her final Eras Tour leg, Taylor Swift officially announced a book based on her concerts held across various countries. During her appearance on Good Morning America, the Grammy-winning singer revealed that her Eras Tour book will feature her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, along with rehearsal shots and a handwritten reflection.

The pop icon further shared that her new album will also be available on vinyl and CD, which will be sold at the US department store, Target.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Hero singer also teased her book on Instagram with a caption stating that more information about the literary piece will be revealed soon. Alongside the video, Swift wrote, “We’ll be kicking off the final leg of The Eras Tour this week, which is hard to comprehend.”

She further added, “This tour has been the most wondrous experience, and I knew I wanted to commemorate the memories we made together in a special way. Well, two ways actually.”

The book will consist of 239 pages and will be priced at $39.99. It will include around 500 unreleased pictures from various segments of her tour. Additionally, the book will feature photos of her musical instruments, iconic colorful microphones, set pieces, designer sketches, and costumes used during the tour.

Swift will also include personal notes, anecdotes, and reflections from her concerts, detailing her experiences performing for crowds of nearly 80,000 people who came together to enjoy her performances.

In a statement released by Swift, the Midnights singer showed gratitude to her fans by stating, “Here is the official retrospective of the most wondrous tour of my life, my beloved Eras Tour.” She went on to write, “Thank you to the fans who came to this show. You were what made The Eras Tour what it became.”

Swift concluded her European leg of the tour in August by bringing out the artists Florence Welsh and Machine Gun Kelly, alongside her longtime collaborator, Jack Antonoff.

The Blank Space crooner also sang her track Florida for the first time at the Wembley Stadium, where she performed on August 20, and became the only artist to perform at the stadium eight times, after Michael Jackson.

The Tortured Poets Department album will be available on Vinyl and CD from November 29 at Target.

