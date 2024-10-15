Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Enjoy Yankees Vs. Guardians Playoff Game In NYC; All We Know About The Outing

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce continued to enjoy their time together as they attended a baseball game in New York City. On Monday, October 14, the couple attended the first game of the MLB American League Championship at Yankee Stadium, when the New York Yankees took on the Cleveland Guardians. The couple, who have made headlines since they began dating, were relaxed as they watched the game in matching black outfits.

Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce were seen at the game in matching outfits. They wore black baseball caps and jackets while watching from the stands.

Kelce's cap had the words Midnight Rodeo printed on it, but Swift's cap had no logo. The couple was spotted enjoying the game while the temperature hovered around 50 degrees, which made their cozy outfits fitting for the evening.

During the game's broadcast, a sportscaster mentioned their appearance, saying, "Taylor Swift here with big Cleveland fan Travis Kelce." The outing was a special moment for both, combining Swift's love of New York with Kelce's love for the Guardians.

The Yankees game was not the only highlight of the couple's stay in New York City. Their baseball outing followed a holiday weekend filled with more activities in the city. Swift and Kelce were first sighted in New York on Friday, October 11, for a double date with their friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

The couple, who have been frequently spotted together since confirming their relationship, enjoyed a relaxing weekend with the group in the city.

This holiday break gave the couple a chance to enjoy each other's company, as Kelce's NFL team, the Kansas City Chiefs, had a bye week with no games scheduled.

Swift and Kelce's relationship has been making headlines since September 2023, when Swift went to some of Kelce's games. The pop star supported her boyfriend throughout the season, attending 13 NFL games, including the Super Bowl. Swift was seen celebrating with Kelce on the field after the Chiefs won their second consecutive championship last year.

Rumors regarding the couple's engagement have spread in recent days. Troy Aikman, a retired Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current NFL broadcaster, claimed to have heard that Swift and Kelce were planning to marry.

However, these rumors were quickly debunked. According to PEOPLE, Swift and Kelce are not engaged, and speculation regarding their future was unfounded.

