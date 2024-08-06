Throwback: When Tom Cruise Revealed How Lady Gaga Helped Compose Top Gun: Maverick Score

Is it safe to say Tom Cruise is the biggest Little Monster to exist? Well, absolutely yes, because we are throwing it back all the way to 2022 to justify our claims.

It was during his appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden in May of that year that the Hollywood biggie endlessly praised Lady Gaga, who features on the soundtrack of his then-upcoming movie Top Gun: Maverick. Gaga was tasked with writing the theme song for Cruise’s sequel to the original 1986 Top Gun film in April 2022, and when the songstress delivered Hold My Hand, an uplifting lyrical ballad, the Mission Impossible actor was completely taken aback.

For her incredible work, Cruise expressed gratitude to Gaga, saying her song was exactly what the Top Gun team was looking for. “She presented her song to us and it just opened up the whole movie. She's amazing,” he raved of the Bad Romance singer at the time. “It just opened those doors to the emotional core of the film that we had. Things came together in such a beautiful way. Her song that she'd written just fell right in and became really the underlying score and the heartbeat of our film."

He also revealed on Corden's show that the singer’s musical contributions were not just limited to the soundtrack of the film but she also helped compose the score of the movie, which was crafted by acclaimed music composer and producer Hans Zimmer.

And if you were wondering if Tom Cruise’s admiration for Gaga a couple of years ago was one-sided, we are happy to inform you that that certainly wasn't the case.

Just a day before the actor’s appearance on the late-night show, the singer posted a sweet tribute to Cruise on her Instagram, thanking him for coming to the Las Vegas residency. "I love you my friend,” Gaga wrote in the caption of an upload featuring a snap of her tenderly kissing the Oscar-nominated actor’s cheek.

Addressing the same, Cruise yet again praised Gaga, saying, “She’s extraordinary. She's an actress, a jazz singer, pop singer — her talent is just boundless.” The actor also revealed at the time that his last live concert two years ago was also a Lady Gaga show.