Sebastian Stan Reveals His Struggle With Shedding THIS Character Before Filming Thunderbolts: 'Still Living Somewhere'

Sebastian Stan had difficulties transitioning from shooting as Donald Trump in The Apprentice to taking on the role of Bucky Barnes in Thunderbolts.

After completing the Ali Abbasi project that comes out on October 11, the actor expressed how he was still into playing Trump’s mannerisms when they started shooting for Thunderbolts. He stated that even at some points and for some scenes, he recalled that there were remains of the characters he had previously portrayed.

Stan told The Hollywood Reporter, "We were doing scenes, and I would do something, a thing or two, and be like, ‘F**k! This is still living somewhere.’"

Stan’s role as Trump is probably the best known to the public due to quite active media coverage. As per The Hollywood Reporter, it was just more than an impersonation and really embodying the character, a big praise to Stan’s direction.

The role requirements added on to the problems that Stan had to deal with. In preparation for The Apprentice, he consumed a diet of Coca-Cola and peanut butter and jam sandwiches in order to allow himself some weight gain. This naturally made it hard to get back into the shape required for the superhero body.

Meanwhile, the writers' strikes added more problems to the filming schedules, postponing and making Stan’s physique have to compromise for the characters more than once. He did acknowledge the physical body transformation difficulties he experienced, especially now that he is in his forties. He expressed how he worked hard to be in the superhero's body for Thunderbolts.

The MCU film helmed by Jake Schreier and written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo is set to arrive in May 2025. Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Geraldine Viswanathan, Wyatt Russell, Wendell Edward Pierce, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman, Chris Bauer, Hannah John-Kamen, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus form the cast of this movie.

