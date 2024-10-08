Cissy Houston, Gospel Icon And Mother Of Late Whitney Houston, Dies At 91: Reflecting On Her Remarkable Career

Cissy Houston, mother of the late legendary singer Whitney Houston and a renowned gospel singer herself, has passed away at 91. Houston died at her home in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday, October 7, while under hospice care for Alzheimer’s disease, her daughter-in-law Pat Houston confirmed.

“Our hearts are filled with pain and sadness. We loss the matriarch of our family,” Pat said in a statement. She described her late mother-in-law as a strong and towering figure in their lives and as a woman of deep faith and conviction who cared immensely about family, ministry, and community.

Honoring Cissy’s more than seven-decade career in music and entertainment, Pat said her “contributions to popular music and culture are unparalleled.”

ALSO READ: Here Are All the Celebrities We Lost This Year; From Donald Sutherland to Enchanting

Houston began her singing career in 1938 with her sister Anne and two brothers, Larry and Nicky, in a group called the Drinkard Four. In 1963, she formed another group called Sweet Inspirations with Dee Dee Warwick, her niece. Within a few years, the band was providing backup vocals for artists like Otis Redding, Dusty Springfield, and Wilson Pickett. They also worked with The Jimi Hendrix Experience in 1967 and Elvis Presley in 1969.

As a soloist, Houston released her first record, This Is My Vow, in 1963, then going by the name Sissie Houston. She released her solo debut LP, Presenting Cissy Houston, in 1970, which featured hits such as Be My Baby and I'll Be There. Two years later, she sang backup for Bette Midler on her debut album.

Houston, an in-demand singer of her time, has more than 600 song credits across genres to her name. Her vocals can be heard on tracks alongside a myriad of artists, including Chaka Khan, Luther Vandross, Donny Hathaway, Paul Simon, Beyoncé, and her daughter, with whom she recorded a duet titled I Know Him So Well.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'I Started To Guide Her': Kevin Costner Reveals How He Became Whitney Houston's 'Bodyguard' On And Off-Screen

Houston was married to NBA player Gary Garland from 1955 to 1957, and they share a son named Gary. In 1958, Houston met John Russell Houston, father of Michael and Whitney. The couple legally separated in 1991.

“We are touched by your generous support and your outpouring of love during our profound time of grief,” Pat Houston said on behalf of the Houston family. “We request privacy during this difficult time.”

ALSO READ: Who Was Madonna's Brother Christopher Ciccone? All About Him Amid His Death At 63