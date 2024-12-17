‘Time Stopped:’CasaSur Palermo Hotel Guest Recounts On Witnessing Liam Payne Fall To His Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

It appeares that the hotel guest named Bret Watson, who stayed at CasaSur Palermo, where Liam Payne died, is still disturbed by what he witnessed. He recalled seeing the singer fall to his death in TMZ Presents: Liam Payne: Who To Blame?, per People magazine.

Watson was staying at the aforementioned location for his wedding in mid-October. Watson was reportedly on the first floor along with his wedding planner when he saw Payne fall.

As per the report, Watson revealed in TMZ Presents: Liam Payne: Who's To Blame? Prior to witnessing the One Direction alum fall to his death, he along with the wedding planner saw Payne become more intoxicated and witnessed his erratic behavior as the day continued.

Watson revealed seeing the hotel staff carry the Strip That Down singer by his arms and legs from the lobby to his hotel room, and the musician was then left alone in his room and fell shortly from the balcony.

Watson shared that after seeing Payne fall, he and his wedding planner rushed to the balcony and quickly identified the singer because he fell on his back and face up. He said that they could tell it was Payne and he was “motionless,” according to TMZ.

Watson further stated, “Time stopped, or really slowed down. Immediately afterwards, the wedding planner and myself looked at each other to just see, ‘Oh my God, this is real. This actually happened.’”

He also said that Payne’s body hitting the ground was more disturbing than witnessing his fall. Watson added, “One, seeing anyone fall like that is heartbreaking, but being able to see it happen and then hear the impact on the ground was more haunting than seeing him fall.”

He stated that witnessing the quick aftermath was something that “is burned into my brain,” adding that it is something he is never going to “forget.”

For the unversed, as per preliminary autopsy, Payne, who was 31 at the time of his passing, fell from the third-floor balcony at the aforementioned hotel and died from multiple injuries, “internal and external” hemorrhages.

