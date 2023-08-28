'Can't imagine my life without him': When Emma Stone couldn't stop gushing about Ryan Gosling post USD 472 million movie

Emma Stone, the Hollywood star, could not contain her admiration for her fellow actor and friend, Ryan Gosling, following the phenomenal success of their film, which grossed a staggering USD 472 million. The chemistry between the two stars has been nothing short of magical, both on and off the screen, and has captivated fans.

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling’s on-screen chemistry to real-life friendship

The chemistry between Stone and Gosling has always been electric on the big screen, and it is heartwarming to know that it extends beyond the set. Emma Stone's candid remarks shed light on a side of Ryan Gosling that is frequently hidden from public view.

"Ryan can eat more Twizzlers than anyone you have ever met," she admitted in a Vanity Fair interview. This simple detail offers a glimpse into their shared moments on set, where Gosling's playful gestures contribute to the camaraderie that undoubtedly enhances their performances.

Stone's words, "I can not even imagine what my life would be like without Ryan," echo a sentiment shared by many fans. Their on-screen collaborations, which have included blockbusters like La La Land, have seamlessly translated into a genuine friendship that is only growing stronger.

Stone further shed light on Gosling's remarkable personality, highlighting his collaborative and enthusiastic nature. "He's so special," she gushed.

"He's so talented but he's such a great person to work with because he's so collaborative and excited about the process. He's taught me a lot about being really generous," the actress said during the interview.

READ MORE: 'I just didn’t want to have kids without her': Ryan Gosling once shared feelings about Eva Mendes during USD 47 million movie shoot

Friendship that transcends success

The undeniable success of their recent movie, which raked in a remarkable USD 472 million, seems to have solidified Emma and Gosling’s friendship even further. Gosling's absence at the Telluride Film Festival didn't deter the warmth of their connection, as Stone was quick to highlight the value of their time together both on and off the camera.

What makes Stone and Gosling's connection even more endearing is its authenticity. Their shared journey through films like Crazy, Stupid, Love and Gangster Squad has cemented a friendship that goes beyond red carpets and box office numbers.

As fans eagerly await more collaborations from these two talented individuals, it's heartening to witness the authenticity and warmth that define their relationship.

ALSO READ: After Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, new characters join in; Check new posters