Today's Final Jeopardy (February 26, 2024): Who won Game 121 of Season 40?

Game 121 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on February 26, 2024, and here's what happened. Jared Watson, Ben Goldstein and Cris Pannullo competed against each other to win the 121st game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won February 26, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

Jared Watson won Jeopardy on February 26, 2024, against Ben Goldstein and Cris Pannullo. The categories under the first round were Let’s Audit A College Course; All Things Disney; History; The New Testament; Memory; Speech! Parts Of Speech!. While Jared gave 9 correct and 0 wrong answers, Cris gave 15 correct and 2 incorrect responses, and Ben gave 4 correct and 0 incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Jared at $8,800, Cris at $8,800, and Ben at $1,200. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were World Cities; Double The Same Vowel; Alloys; Italian Americans; Literary Groups; The ’70s Totally Rocked. The score after the round stood with Jared at $32,200, Cris at $14,000, and Ben at $4,400. Jared gave 21 correct answers and 0 wrong responses, while Cris gave 22 correct answers with 5 incorrect responses, and Ben gave 9 correct answers with 1 wrong response

What was the final question on February 26, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the February 26, 2024, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Art History and the clue said, "The Royal Academy of Arts has this man's "La Fornarina," & in the 1800s, the RAA's love of him made some artists retreat to an earlier style." The answer to the clue was, "Raphael."

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.