Tom Cruise Pilots Helicopter for Victoria Canal and Her Brother After Glastonbury Festival; Deets

Tom Cruise captured attention as he became the pilot for the private helicopter ride of singer-songwriter Victoria Canal. On July 12, 2024, the duo traveled via air in a helicopter commanded by the Top Gun: Maverick star. Before this, the duo flew to the premiere of Twisters, along with Canal’s brother, in Cruise’s chopper from the Glastonbury Festival.

Tom Cruise surely went overboard with his vehicle as he traveled in London with his friend, Victoria Canal via helicopter, for the second time. Cruise was captured sitting on the pilot’s seat as he successfully landed the helicopter on a London helipad. Soon after he was seen getting off the helicopter after which he assisted Canal to get off the chopper as well.

As per PEOPLE, the Mission Impossible star then zipped up the fuzzy coat of the Drama singer. Cruise was captured adorning a casual look by wearing a dark T-shirt and a black puffy coat, further paired with baggy jeans.

Tom Cruise flew Victoria Canal and her brother to the premiere of Twisters

Well, this isn’t the first time Cruise shared a flight with Canal. On July 9, Cruise took Canal and her brother, Nick Canal, to the premiere of the Twisters. Victoria Canal took to her Instagram to share the supervising news that Cruise offered them a ride to the film premiere in his helicopter.

“Not Tom Cruise flying me & my brother in a heli to the @twistersmovie premiere !!!! lolol,” the singer wrote in the caption of her uploaded carousel, sharing glimpses of her trip with the Mission Impossible star. Later in the comment section

Canal then later clarified in the comment section, addressing the fan queries, that she met with Cruise during the Glastonbury Festival. Upon having a conversation, the celebrity duo realized that they would be heading towards the same film premiere after the festival, thus, Cruise ended up offering a ride to the singer and her brother.

"We met backstage at [Glastonbury Festival] and talked abt the upcoming premiere we were both going to and he said, 'roll with me! I’ll take you guys in the heli!' lol," Canal commented.

It seems like Canal had quite a good time during her first trip with Cruise in the chopper, evident by their subsequent second aerial expenditure on Friday. Netizens too expressed their appreciation for the Mission Impossible star as they tagged him as a gentleman.

