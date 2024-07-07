‘What A Journey': Simon Pegg Shares Exciting Production Update On Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 8

The Mission: Impossible movie series has been hitting the big screens for nearly 30 years now. The latest movie, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 which was released back in 2023 had an estimated budget of $291 million, making it one of the most expensive films ever made.

Simon Pegg, who made his debut in the series, way back in Mission: Impossible 3 (2006) took to Instagram to share the progress of Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 2. In a now elapsed Instagram story, the actor had a lot to say about his time on the sets of Mission: Impossible 8.

“I just wrapped my last day on Mission Impossible and said a farewell to everybody. And we started shooting the first part of this story in September 2020, and here we are in July 2024. What a journey has been. And what a f****** incredible spectacle this next film is going to be, I'm so excited for you to see it. But until then, Benji Dunn signing off.”

Simon Pegg plays the role of Benji Dunn in the series. Every dream team needs a guy who knows a ton about technology and can work his way around computers, and that’s Benji for you. Throughout the series, we can see Benji help Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt. From defusing bombs to infiltrating vaults, he can do it all, or should we say, has done it all.

Mission: Impossible 8 - Dead Reckoning Part 2

Despite making around 567.5 million USD, the film did underperform at the box office, compared to some of its previous films. Also considering Oppenheimer and Barbie were released in a similar schedule window did not help their case.

While Dead Reckoning Part One did end on a massive cliffhanger, this may lead to better numbers at the box office. Mission: Impossible 8 - Dead Reckoning Part Two might be the final send-off for Ethan Hunt’s adventures.

The 8th movie, which marks almost 3 decades of Tom Cruise playing Ethan Hunt is being directed by Christopher McQuarrie. The movie is scheduled to be released in the United States on May 23, 2025, by Paramount Pictures.

