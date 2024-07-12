What Happened Between Shakira And Tom Cruise? Failed Date Attempts Explained

After separating from Gerald Pique, popular Hollywood pop star Shakira is now focusing on her personal life and her kids. However, it seems Top Gun Maverick actor Tom Cruise desires to pursue her as he is quite interested in her. Tom wants to take the songstress out on a date, as reported by Mirror. But Shakira is “not interested” in him and has been declining his requests for a long time.

Timeline of Tom Cruise’s failed dating attempts with Shakira

As per reports, after spending some time at the Grand Prix earlier in May, Tom started to feel the sizzling spark between him and the Hips Don’t Lie singer. Since then he has been having romantic feelings about Shakira but it’s not mutually reciprocated from the songstress.

According to Elle, a close source revealed, "Shakira had a great time hanging out with Tom at F1 but she has no interest in dating him. He was really nice, and she enjoyed his company, but she wasn't focused on dating him or anybody else at the moment. She has a lot on her plate and is focused on her kids, Sasha, 8, and Milan, 10, and career for now."

The insider further claimed that after learning about the rumors surfacing everywhere connecting her and Tom, the Whenever, Wherever singer found it ridiculous and hilarious. The source added, "Shakira has seen the online rumors that Tom has been courting her and how fans are chiming in with their opinions but she thinks it's hilarious because it's just not true. She had a fun time when they chatted, but that's as far as things have gone."

Tom Cruise falling head over heels for Shakira

However, that’s not how Tom has been feeling. He has sent her flowers during this time frame and even talked to his friends about the situation. Tom has been behaving like the time when he first met his now ex-partner Katie Holmes. He thinks Shakira is his “dream woman” and that he has made some real connection with her. But, on the other side of this supposed romantic spark, Shakira does not think there’s anything romantic from her end. She simply didn’t want to disrespect or embarrass the Hollywood actor and was being “friendly” with him.

This message has been delivered to Tom Cruise as well but it seems the actor is not ready to give up on pursuing her yet. However, as per reports, there have been a few struggles to find the right person for Tom. He has “high standards” for his potential partner and doesn’t want to settle for less. But the “going all in” approach isn’t working best for him so the Mission Impossible actor might need to change his way of reaching out to the person he likes.

Now, what happens to Tom Cruise and Shakira only time can tell. But, what are your thoughts about it?

