Tony Awards 2024: Why Did Wicked Star Cynthia Erivo Skip Interviews At The Events? Here's What We Know

However, previous Tony Award winner, Cynthia Erivo didn't do any interviews in the event, although she was one of the roster of Tony Award presenters.

Why Cynthia Erivo didn't attend any interviews at the Tony Awards?

June 16th marked the biggest night of the year for Broadway stars and fans. It marked the 77th Tony Awards, celebrating the best and brightest of this year on Broadway. Tony Award-winners Cynthia Erivo, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Idina Menzel, Jeffrey Wright, and Ben Platt will hand out awards, as well as Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, and Anthony Ramos.

However, upon her arrival at the event, Cynthia Erivo was seen skipping all the interviews at the red carpet. When asked by USA Today, how was she feeling of all the Wicked buzz, she replied, "I'm so grateful that everyone is so excited about it and I can't wait. But I am not doing interviews because it's not my night. But thank you and I'm glad that everyone's excited."

Erivo is an English actress and singer. She gained recognition for starring in the Broadway revival of The Color Purple from 2015 to 2017, for which she won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

Erivo first appeared in roles on British television programs such as Chewing Gum and The Tunnel. Her first stage role was in Marine Parade by Simon Stephens at the Brighton Festival. Her first musical role was in John Adams' and June Jordan's I Was Looking at the Ceiling and Then I Saw the Sky at Theatre Royal Stratford East.

Erivo made her film debut in 2018 in the neo-noir thriller film Bad Times at the El Royale. Justin Chang of the Los Angeles Times deemed Erivo's performance revelatory in the most rewarding sense.

Following are some of her nominations,

2020Golden Globe-Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama: Nominated

2020Golden Globe-Best Original Song - Motion Picture: Nominated

2019Critics' Choice Awards-Best Actress: Nominated

2019Screen Actors Guild Awards-Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role: Nominated

2019Oscar-Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role: Nominated

2019Oscar-Best Achievement in Music (Original Song): Nominated

Erivo is set to portray Elphaba in a two-part film adaptation of the musical Wicked. She is attached to produce and star in the science fiction film Blink Speed and a film adaptation of the podcast Carrier, reprising the role of Raylene. Erivo will star in an upcoming film adaption of Prima Facie.

A brief about this year's Tony Awards

The 2024 Tony Awards was held at the David H. Koch Theater, the home to the New York City Ballet in Lincoln Center. This year’s host is Ariana DeBose, known for her Oscar-winning performance in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, making history as the first Afro-Latina and openly queer actor of color to win an acting Oscar. This will be her third time hosting.

28 shows, including Hell's Kitchen and Stereophonic, have received at least one Tony nomination, with Alicia Keys' songs and Will Butler's composition earning 13 nominations each. Five of Stereophonic's seven performers were singled out for individual acting nominations. The Outsiders, an adaptation of a novel and film, also received 12 nominations, while Cabaret, starring Eddie Redmayne, has nine nominations.

The show’s performances will represent eight of the shows nominated for Best Musical and Best Revival of a Musical. They include Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Hell’s Kitchen, Illinoise, Merrily We Roll Along, Suffs, The Outsiders, The Who’s Tommy, and Water for Elephants.

