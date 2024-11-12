Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Address Annoyed Fans For Crying Too Much on Wicked Press Tour; ‘My Tear Ducts Are Tired’

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo had shed uncontrollable tears through the entire press tour for the movie Wicked. The duo play Glinda and Elphaba in the movie respectively. The fruit of their labor is expected to be released on November 22, but earlier promotion for the film had both actresses in tears, which elicited support and humorous comments on social media.

Wicked movie promotion has seen them cry a number of times which somewhat became a running joke. Filmmaking for Wicked commenced in December 2022 because it was halted by COVID-19 and again by the SAG-AFTRA strike of 2023, making it seem as if the film project took forever to finish for the cast.

Explaining themselves to the public and the fans who managed to stand through their teary-eyed interviews, Ariana and Cynthia for the first time clarified why they couldn't hold back their tears in an interview with the E! News. They looked tired and joked with each other that their tear ducts were worn out.

Grande said, "We’ve cried 500 times today. And honestly, this is a PSA. So sorry, guys." Addressing some comments that might have found them annoying, the Thank You, Next hitmaker added, "And you know what? If you’re just gonna comment saying how annoying it is, I’ll say it first. I’m annoyed, I’m tired. My tear ducts are tired."

Erivo and Grande admitted to each other that even before the interview took place, they were both in a “private cry” in a car parking lot, sharing memories about the bonding they had experienced over the past few years of their friendship. "We’ve come through a massive, massive thing, and we’ve really stuck together," Erivo said.

As Cynthia put it, the tears demonstrated how much the two of them had been through, adding that their relationship extends more than what people see. Ariana agreed with this, saying, that behind the cameras, the moments were so important and helped change their relationship for the better.

Elsewhere, speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Grande highlighted, "You need to understand, it’s been, like, three years, people!” Wicked starring Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Marissa Bode, and more finally arrives in theatres on November 22.

