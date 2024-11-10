Why Did Director Jon M. Chu Not Attend Wicked Premiere? Find Out

Jon M. Chu, the filmmaker of Crazy Rich Asians, revealed that he couldn't attend the Wicked premiere due to the birth of his fifth child, a daughter with his wife Kristin Hodge, who was born on that day during the Los Angeles event in November. He explained on social media that on the very day of the premiere he had to suddenly change his plans in order to welcome his fifth baby.

He could not hide his joy at the fact that his child had been born while the movie he had worked on was also released on the same day. Despite missing the premiere, he said he was sending the artists and production team warm regards and support for their work on Wicked.

Chu took to Instagram to post a story, writing, "Today is a day I've been dreaming about for a long time. Two babies (a movie and a little girl) all at one time and I truly couldn't be happier I won't be able to be at the Wicked Premiere tonight with all of you."

The Now You See Me 2 director injected some humor into the situation by sharing a picture of his still-packaged tuxedo playfully asking whether it is appropriate to wear it to the hospital during delivery. He also joked, "No we will not be naming her Galphaba" as a nod to the movie.

Meanwhile, the couple already has four other children: Willow aged 7, Ruby who is three years old, 5-year-old Jonathan Heights, and Iggy, their youngest who is twenty months old.

During the interview with Extra in October, Chu disclosed that the date of his wife’s delivery was around the corner. He also noted that this was going to be the third time he is going to have a child while working on Wicked.

Wicked arrives in theatres globally on November 22, 2024. Its sequel, Wicked Part Two, is slated to be released on November 21, 2025. The film stars Cynthia Erivo as the Wicked Witch of the West, and Ariana Grande plays the role of Glinda the Good Witch of the North. Meanwhile, Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey, Peter Dinklage, Bowen Yang, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, and Jeff Goldblum also star in the movie.

