Top 10 Jon Stewart moments at The Daily Show as he returns to hosting it amid Election Season

Comedy Central's The Daily Show is set to welcome back Jon Stewart as host, marking a significant return after his departure in 2015. Stewart's comeback comes with the 2024 presidential election, promising a blend of humor and insightful commentary. Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios announced the news, highlighting Stewart's role as both host and executive producer. Here are top 10 Jon Stewart moments at The Daily Show.

Post-9/11 monologue

Stewart's emotional response to the 9/11 attacks in 2001 showcased his ability to connect with viewers on a deeper level, providing comfort and candid reflections on the tragic event.

First responders interview

Stewart's dedication to real reporting was evident as he focused an episode on 9/11 first responders, shedding light on their struggles during the Senate's decision to filibuster a compensation bill.

'Go F—k Yourself' choir

In 2010, amidst his ongoing feud with Fox News, Stewart brought humor to the situation by assembling a choir to sing a resounding "Go f—k yourself" to the network.

Jon Stewart slams Jim Cramer

Advertisement

The 2009 interview with "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer showcased Stewart's role as a fearless interviewer, holding Cramer accountable for his role in the 2008 financial crisis.

ALSO READ: Trevor Noah’s 'massive' salary to his most emotional show: 15 things to know about the host and The Daily Show

Talking about Israel

Addressing the charged topic of Israel in 2014, Stewart's segment resurfaced in 2023 amid conflict, emphasizing the challenges of discussing the subject without sparking controversy.

The rally to restore sanity and/or fear

Stewart and Stephen Colbert's 2010 Rally to Restore Sanity and/or Fear stood out as a major off-show event, advocating against the perception of a divided America.

Crossfire appearance

While not a "Daily Show" clip, Stewart's 2004 appearance on CNN's "Crossfire" significantly elevated his status as he critiqued Tucker Carlson and CNN for divisive programming.

Indecision 2000

Stewart's coverage of the 2000 presidential election, culminating in the Supreme Court's decision, marked the beginning of the recurring "Indecision" segment.

Monologue after Charleston Church massacre

Following the tragic Charleston church massacre at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in South Carolina, Jon Stewart took center stage on The Daily Show to address the profound grief and societal implications of the heinous act. In a departure from his usual comedic tone, Stewart delivered a powerful and emotionally charged monologue that resonated with viewers across the nation.

Barack Obama's milestone visit

In October 2010, The Daily Show made television history as President Barack Obama became the first sitting U.S. President to grace the show with his presence. This groundbreaking event marked Obama's fourth appearance on the show and a pivotal moment in late-night television. Amidst discussions on the progress of his first two years in office, Jon Stewart's incisive questions, especially on healthcare reform, highlighted the show's unique ability to blend satire with serious political discourse.

Advertisement

Jon Stewart's return to The Daily Show brings anticipation and excitement, coinciding with the upcoming 2024 US election season. Viewers can expect a blend of Stewart's iconic humor, insightful commentary, and a trip down memory lane with some of his most unforgettable moments. As the show navigates the political landscape once again, Stewart's presence is sure to make a lasting impact on both new and longtime fans.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is Jon Stewart Going To Return To The Daily Show Ahead Of The Election Season? Find Out