Top 5 Most Awaited Action Sequels Like Rush Hour 4, Red Notice 2 & More

Action movie sequels are a big deal in Hollywood these days as they are most in demand. It is eventual that every successful action film gets a follow-up, thanks to the industry's love for franchises and dramatic story lines. We can determine it to know there are tons of action sequels in the works across Hollywood right now already.

The cinema lovers you might not know that Tom Cruise is returning as Ethan Hunt in another Mission: Impossible movie. But just like that there are many more action sequels in the works that fans might not be aware of. Check out our list here.

1. Violent Night 2

The 2022 movie Violent Night, starring David Harbour, was a major Christmas action hit film, possibly the biggest ever with the Santa Claus character. After its huge success, its sequel has been in talks since its release. Even producers Kelly McCormick and David Leitch confirmed that a sequel is in pre-production, and Universal is optimistic about turning it into a franchise. At SXSW 2024, they mentioned excitement behind the scenes, including from David Harbour, who wants to return as Santa. Despite scheduling challenges, several script drafts are ready, and filming for Violent Night 2 could start in early 2025.

2. Rush Hour 4

Fans have also been eagerly awaiting for a fourth Rush Hour movie for years. Chris Tucker confirmed its existence in 2018, and Jackie Chan approved a script in 2017. As of 2022, they're still discussing the script, and Tucker mentioned it again in 2023 as a future project. Warner Bros. hasn't officially announced the film, and it's unlikely Brett Ratner will direct due to past issues. Despite this, development has been ongoing, and both Tucker and Chan are excited about it.

3. Red Notice 2

Red Notice broke Netflix records with its 2021 debut, leading to approval for two sequels. Netflix's Head of Film, Scott Stuber, confirmed in November 2023 that Red Notice 2 is into development, with a final screenplay draft nearing completion. However despite delays from Hollywood strikes, Netflix is still in the script process. Stuber aims for production to start in late 2024, indicating the sequel should begin filming soon. While Red Notice 3 still needs to be updated, Deadline also previously reported plans for both sequels to film consecutively.

4. Gunpowder Milkshake 2

A sequel to Gunpowder Milkshake was announced at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival before the movie premiered. While there have been few updates on Gunpowder Milkshake 2 since then, it's likely in development since StudioCanal and Netflix have yet to say otherwise. The first film debuted on Netflix and in limited theatres in 2021, topping U.S. Nielsen ratings during its release week. Whether it was financially successful remains unclear, but its popularity suggests it could have earned enough to justify a sequel. As of now no details have been shared on its cast.

5. Top Gun 3

In January 2024, Paramount Pictures announced a sequel to Top Gun: Maverick, marking a significant event for the franchise after a 36-year gap between films. This decision followed the immense success of Maverick, which became one of the highest-grossing films ever. In a March 2024 interview with Screen Rant, producer Jerry Bruckheimer shared that director Joseph Kosinski was developing a new story idea, likely with returning stars Tom Cruise, Glen Powell, and Miles Teller. The next step involves Cruise's approval of the screenplay and finding time in his busy schedule for the third Top Gun film, which may take some time due to his current commitments.

