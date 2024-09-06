Tori Spelling Reflects On Shannen Doherty's Encouraging Words Ahead Of Dancing With The Stars Premiere: 'She Inspired Me To Turn On My Power'

Tori Spelling is taking a piece of the late Shannen Doherty with her to Dancing With the Stars as the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum prepares not only to compete but to dominate the ballroom with her pro partner, Pasha Pashkov. During a press call for the upcoming 33rd season of the reality show, Spelling told Entertainment Weekly that she was grateful for the quality time she was able to spend with her friend and former co-star Doherty before she passed from cancer in July. While spending time together, Spelling credits Doherty with inspiring her to "turn on my powers" and "go for it."

Spelling shared that she had been offered the chance to star in DWTS multiple times, but this year, she finally said yes because Doherty’s words aligned with her current life period, where she is “trying to turn things around” and finds herself.

Elaborating on why she hadn’t previously accepted the offer, Spelling admitted she was terrified, but this time around she realized that what scares her most is likely what is meant to push her forward in life.

Her five children, however, had a very different reaction to the news of their mom performing on stage each week. Reportedly, they are worried Spelling might actually break a leg while performing high-intensity moves, as she hardly ever works out.

“They’re like, ‘Mom, wait, you’re gonna dance? Are you gonna be okay?’ And I’m like, ‘We’ll see!’” Spelling said.

The actress expressed her determination not only to participate but to win the show, telling EW that it would “mean a lot” to her if she and Pashkov were the pair receiving the Mirrorball Trophy at the end of the competition.

Advertisement

Doherty passed away on July 13 at age 53 after a long battle with breast cancer. At the time, Spelling penned a heartfelt note for her friend on social media, describing them as “each other’s wing women, true confidantes, support systems navigating bad relationships,” and more. The duo had been estranged for several years before renewing their friendship prior to Doherty's passing.

“It is definitely a hard time doing the show with all the excitement, having lost Shan so recently. But I remember how much she loved doing it,” Spelling said to reporters, referencing Doherty’s appearance on the show during season 10.

Dancing With the Stars premieres on September 17 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.

In addition to Spelling, audiences will see Phaedra Parks, Danny Amendola, Joey Graziadei, Ilona Maher, Chandler Kinney, Anna Delvey, Eric Roberts, Brooks Nader, Reginald VelJohnson, Jenn Tran, Dwight Howard, and Stephen Nedoroscik two-stepping with their pro partners on the show.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Where Are The Beverly Hills 90210 Cast Now? Explored