Where Are The Beverly Hills 90210 Cast Now? Explored

In Beverly Hills, 90210, a group of siblings and friends navigate the ups and downs of high school life in the posh Southern California town. The show not only spawned a spin-off, Melrose Place, but also led its cast to stardom.

Over the years, the leads have achieved significant success, although they've also faced tragedy, with the deaths of Luke Perry and Shannen Doherty. Get to know the stars of Beverly Hills, 90210 here.

Jennie Garth (Kelly Taylor)

Since her days as Kelly Taylor, Jennie Garth has appeared in several TV shows, including the sitcom What I Like About You, which ended in 2006. From 2008 to 2013, she reprised her role as a more responsible Kelly on the CW sequel series 90210. Prior to joining her longtime friend Tori Spelling on the 2019 Fox reboot series, Garth starred on ABC Family's one-season sitcom Mystery Girls alongside Spelling.

Garth has been in a relationship since 2015, even after a 10-month separation from ex-husband Peter Facinelli, with whom she has three daughters.

Tori Spelling (Donna Martin)

The series began with Tori Spelling playing Donna Martin, Kelly's best friend. Initially written as a supporting character, Donna developed into a main character over time. Since Beverly Hills, 90210, Spelling has appeared in several reality shows, including So Notorious and Tori & Dean: Inn Love. She also starred in a 2016 vampire Lifetime movie.

On the BH90210 reboot, she reprised her role as Donna for a multi-episode arc. Spelling is a mother to five children, whom she shares with her ex-husband Dean McDermott.

Shannen Doherty (Brenda Walsh)

Additionally, Shannen Doherty landed iconic roles on Charmed (1998-2001), Heathers (1989), and Mallrats (1995), alongside playing Brandon's twin sister Brenda Walsh on Beverly Hills, 90210. Diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015, Doherty has been open about her journey. In April 2017, she announced she was in remission, and in May 2018, she underwent breast reconstruction surgery. "Moments. They happen. Today was and is a moment," she shared in an Instagram post celebrating the news. Unfortunately, she announced in early 2020 that she had been diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer.

Doherty appeared in a Riverdale tribute episode for her late Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Luke Perry, who passed away in 2019, and starred in the 2021 movie Fortress with Bruce Willis and Chad Michael Murray. She announced her divorce from Kurt Iswarienko, her husband of 11 years, in the spring of 2023. At the age of 53, Doherty passed away on July 13, 2024.

Jason Priestley (Brandon Walsh)

Jason Priestley portrayed Brandon Walsh, Doherty's on-screen brother, on Beverly Hills, 90210, and returned to the role in the 2019 reboot. He has also starred in several TV shows, including Call Me Fitz (2010–2013) and Private Eyes (2016–2021).

Priestley has survived two scary incidents: a head-on crash into a wall during a 2002 car race at the Kentucky Speedway and being thrown from a horse on the set of The Code in 2015. Despite these challenges, the father of two has continued his acting career.

Brian Austin Green (David Silver)

Aside from Beverly Hills, 90210, Brian Austin Green has starred in Dancing with the Stars, The Conners, and Last the Night (2022). However, his family is his biggest source of excitement. In addition to his son with ex-wife Megan Fox, Green has a son with ex-wife Vanessa Marcil. His girlfriend Sharna Burgess and he announced they were expecting a child in February 2022 and welcomed their son Zane on June 28, 2022.

Tiffani Thiessen (Valerie Malone)

NBC's Saved by the Bell cast Tiffani Thiessen as mean girl Valerie Malone for nine seasons after she rose to fame as Kelly Kapowski in 1989. Thiessen's involvement in the Beverly Hills, 90210 drama extended into real life, with her co-stars Garth and Spelling once referring to her as "that which we don't discuss."

Aside from her acting career, Thiessen has been busy with various TV projects, including White Collar and Alexa & Katie, and she reprised her iconic role on Peacock's reboot of Saved by the Bell. In recent years, Thiessen has become known as a culinary expert. She married Brady Smith in 2005, and together they have two children.

Ian Ziering (Steve Sanders)

While Ian Ziering is known for his roles, including battling sea creatures in the Sharknado franchise alongside Tara Reid, he also has a surprising past as a Chippendales dancer. In 2013, during one of his performances, his Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars Jennie Garth and Shannen Doherty visited him, marking a memorable mini-reunion. This camaraderie continued when they reunited for the 2019 reboot of BH90210.

Ziering's personal life includes a marriage to Playboy model Nikki Schieler from 1997 to 2002. He remarried in 2010 to Erin Ludwig, with whom he has two young daughters. However, Ludwig filed for divorce in November 2019.

Luke Perry (Dylan McKay)

Luke Perry returned to teen television with a recurring role on Riverdale as Archie's dad, Fred Andrews, after playing the bad boy Dylan McKay on the CW. Five days after suffering a stroke, the actor died at the age of 52 on March 4, 2019.

"He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends," his rep said in a statement. The family appreciates the support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully requests privacy during this difficult period." While he was honored by the 90210 reboot, he had not signed on prior to his death.

Gabrielle Carteris (Andrea Zuckerman)

Gabrielle Carteris, known as one of the more mature West Beverly High alumni from Beverly Hills, 90210, has been actively combating ageism in Hollywood. Recently, she penned a guest column in The Hollywood Reporter advocating for the removal of age restrictions on casting sites such as IMDb. Carteris, who has also contributed her voice to video games and cartoons, highlighted the disproportionate impact of ageism on women in the industry.

In her personal life, Carteris has been married for over three decades and is a mother to two daughters.

