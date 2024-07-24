Tori Spelling Reveals Why She Is Grateful For Her Last Interaction With Shannen Doherty In Her Podcast 90210MG

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Life is truly short and one should not keep any regrets as much as possible! Just like actress Tori Spelling, who opened up about why she was grateful for her final conversation with Shannen Doherty before her Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star’s death.

Spelling got up close and personal about life on the latest episode of her podcast 90210MG with co-host Jennie Garth that she enjoyed learning from her past experiences with losing loved ones.

Garth said that she was grateful to witness Spelling have a chance to say goodbye to her former co-star. “In a world where we often don’t get to make up with the childhood friendships that formed so much of the adult you become, we got that chance,” Spelling shared on Instagram.

Spelling also called Doherty the woman who showcased empowered sexiness and didn't fear being strong. She ended her tribute with a message for Doherty, promising to keep her spirit alive. “Shan… I’ll carry the torch on. Take on my power! And, I’ll stay rebellious for you. Love you with all my heart. Always."

More on Tori Spelling and Shannen Doherty's friendship

The two actresses starred together in the hit show Beverly Hills, 90210. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two fell out while working on the show. However, just before Doherty's death, Doherty hosted Spelling on her Let’s Be Clear podcast, sharing toward the start that the two friends were “trying to figure out” what led to friction between them during their time on the popular series.

Advertisement

“It’s like one minute, we were friends, and then one minute we weren’t,” said Doherty, who played Brenda Walsh on 90210. Spelling, who played Donna Martin (and whose father, Aaron Spelling, produced the show) added that she was often easily persuaded.

Eventually both the ladies accepted that the tension between them began due to Spelling’s then-boyfriend, who they described as “abusive” both “verbally” and “physically.” Doherty even wanted her to break up with him. However, she decided to stay a little longer before she called it off.

Doherty later added that the two friends then took a trip to Mexico after which their friendship was affected. They also discussed that they were young and Spelling said that she was a people pleaser and wanted to be nice to everyone.

What happened to Shannen Doherty?

Shannen Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. She had a mastectomy, underwent chemotherapy and radiation, and was in remission by 2017. But in February 2020, the actress revealed that the disease had returned and metastasized, spreading into her spine.

Advertisement

Last summer in 2024, she shared that the cancer had spread to her brain, requiring surgery and more radiation treatment, and in November, Doherty revealed that the disease had spread to her bones. She was also quite transparent with her journey towards battling the illness and kept sharing snippets of it on her Instagram profile. The actress took her last breath on July 13, 2024.

ALSO READ: ‘Can’t Give You A List’: Shannen Doherty once Revealed There are Several People She Wouldn’t Want To See On Her Funeral Months Before Death

TNT Honors Shannen Doherty With Best Of Prue Charmed Episodes Marathon Following Her Passing