TNT Honors Shannen Doherty With Best Of Prue Charmed Episodes Marathon Following Her Passing

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The void that remains when someone passes away is inevitable, just like how Hollywood lost a gem and one of its finest actresses. Shannen Doherty, who starred as Prudence Halliwell in the series Charmed until 2001, passed away on July 13, 2024, following a battle with cancer. In honor of her, TNT is revisiting some of her best work on Charmed.

From Thursday to Sunday, the network is airing a collection of 25 classic Charmed episodes in what has been dubbed the Best of Prue marathon, named after Doherty's character in the series. The four-day marathon began Thursday with a programming block from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will continue through the weekend (Friday-Sunday) from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day. Two of the episodes are set to air.

Shannen Doherty's role in Charmed

The series narrative was based on powerful sisters and their impressive magical abilities. Doherty played her character as Prue, the oldest and most potent Halliwell sister, alongside Alyssa Milano as Phoebe, the youngest Halliwell sister, and Holly Marie Combs as Piper, the middle sister. Doherty left the series after the season three finale. and was replaced by Rose McGowan. Combs later alleged that Milano got Doherty fired from the series which Milano later denied.

While the late actress Doherty declared she was tired of the drama, Milano gave her side of the story to Entertainment Weekly as well. She hinted that Doherty was the source behind the quarrel.

“I think it’s hard when you put two very different people together. I’m very laid back and passive… she’s very headstrong, she wants to get the job done. I think it’s unfortunate that she left and that she needed to badmouth everyone involved and the audience. She sounds really angry. I just hope I didn’t contribute to that anger,” Milano said.

TNT Charmed marathon full schedule

A few days before her death, it was announced that Doherty had signed on to co-host the Charmed rewatch podcast House of Halliwell, alongside Combs, Drew Fuller, and Brian Krause. Here's the schedule from July 19, 2024 - July 21, 2024. Remember the dates and enjoy while you travel back in time and watch the incredible Shannen Doherty in the series.

Friday, July 19 (6 a.m. - 12 p.m.)

"The Painted World" (Season 2, Episode 3)

"P3 H2O" (Season 2, Episode 8)

"Ms. Hellfire" (Season 2, Episode 9)

"Awakened" (Season 2, Episode 12)

"Murphy's Luck" (Season 2, Episode 16)

"Chick Flick" (Season 2, Episode 18)

Saturday, July 20 (6 a.m. - 12 p.m.)

"All Halliwell's Eve" (Season 3, Episode 4)

"Sight Unseen" (Season 3, Episode 5)

"Primrose Empath" (Season 3, Episode 6)

"Sleuthing with the Enemy" (Season 3, Episode 8)

"Coyote Piper" (Season 3, Episode 9)

"We All Scream for Ice Cream" (Season 3, Episode 10)

Sunday, July 21 (6 a.m. - 12 p.m.)

"The Good, the Bad, and the Cursed" (Season 3, Episode 14)

"Death Takes a Halliwell" (Season 3, Episode 16)

"Pre-Witched" (Season 3, Episode 17)

"Sin Francisco" (Season 3, Episode 18)

"Look Who's Barking" (Season 3, Episode 21)

"All Hell Breaks Loose" (Season 3, Episode 22)

