Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama Barker Hospitalized for Nicotine Withdrawal After Quitting Vaping to Protect Vocal Cords: Report

Travis Barker’s 19-year-old daughter, Alabama Barker, was reportedly hospitalized recently for nicotine withdrawal after quitting vaping. According to TMZ, the teen, who is pursuing a music career, abruptly stopped the habit a month ago to preserve her vocal cords, which led to an anxiety attack. She called 911 and was taken to a local hospital in Los Angeles, per the outlet.

Earlier this month, Alabama released her first music video for her song Vogue, featuring cameos from her dad and stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian, 45. In the video, Alabama and Kardashian sit in a limousine wearing sunglasses before being approached by paparazzi. This prompts them to shed the shades and fan $100 bills.

Later, Alabama is seen lip-syncing the lyrics to her song as she struts down a runway.

Alabama turned 19 last Tuesday, the same day as the annual KarJenner Christmas Eve party. She showcased an array of birthday bouquets via her Instagram Stories but was noticeably absent from Kourtney's Instagram photos from the famous function.

The reality star's pictures featured six of her and Travis’s combined seven children, including her kids with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick: son Mason Disick, 15; daughter Penelope Disick, 12; and son Reign Disick, 10.

The Blink-182 drummer’s son, Landon Barker, 21, and his stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 25, were present as well, alongside Kourtney and Travis’s 1-year-old son, Rocky Barker, who was front and center in the picture with emojis covering his face.

Elsewhere, in a TikTok video shared on December 27 and reported by the New York Post, the social media star revealed she recently had the flu. Alabama lamented that she did not even get to enjoy her birthday because she was sick; however, she assured her followers she was back on her feet.

Alabama also showcased her Christmas haul, which, according to the aforementioned outlet, was valued at $80,000.

The up-and-coming musician expressed gratitude for all her gifts and explained she wanted to share them because some people had requested a look.

