Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama Confesses To Using Weight Loss Medication, Expresses Frustration With Her Appearance

Travis Barker and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler’s teen daughter, Alabama Barker, recently revealed that she is taking weight loss medicines. “I’m on weight loss medication because I'm tired of being fat and photographing like a damn ogre,” Alabama, 18, said in a selfie-style video reposted by a fan on TikTok on Tuesday, July 16, per media reports.

“I have, like, this thing where I photograph so ugly and people are like, ‘Oh my god, you're so fat and you're so ugly,’” she detailed in the same breath while noting she doesn't look like that in person.

Alabama did not name the drug she was on.

Last month, Alabama’s mother revealed taking weight loss meds

Shanna Moakler opened up about using Mounjaro to lose weight that she gained after eating her pain away following her parents’ demise in 2023. Her mother, Gail Moakler, died in January, while her dad, John Moakler III, passed away seven months later.

Speaking to People in June, Moakler said the pain and grief she felt were on another level, and she had no better idea how to deal with it because she missed her parents too much. The former pageant queen, 49, also recalled her eating habits getting worse when paparazzi began questioning her about Barker’s current wife Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy complications while she was carrying their son, Rocky.

Injectable meds like Ozempic and Mounjaro have become significantly popular weight loss medications over the last few years, in addition to FDA-approved Wegovy.

Alabama Barker refuted allegations of plastic surgery

This April, Alabama asked an Instagram user to stop being delusional when they claimed she has had plastic surgery. She disputed similar claims in February, saying, "I'm naturally beautiful beside my lips; accept the fact I'm naturally beautiful."

Alabama reportedly suffers from a thyroid condition, which actively contributes to her weight gain.

