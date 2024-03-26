‘Doing My Own Thing': Shanna Moakler Reveals Where She Stands With Kardashians Amid Years Of Feud

Shanna Moakler is done ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’. The model and actress has entertained years of feud with the wildly popular Kardashian family, reignited after her ex-husband started dating Kourtney Kardashian in 2021. However, in a recent interview, Moakler hinted she is busy focusing on her own life and does not bother to retrieve details of her past associations.

The former Miss New York winner brewed up a controversy by publicly dissing the Kardashian-Jenner clan in January. She also accused them and Barker of alienating her kids from their mother. Following up on the feud, Moakler recently delivered the latest scoop on the current state of affairs.

Shanna Moakler is rerouting her life

Speaking of her equation with the Kardashians, Moakler told In Touch, “I don’t.” Meaning, she has remained distant from the happenings of the media-famous family. “I just am doing my own thing,” she emphasized. Moreover, now that she has ample time being an “empty nester,” the ‘Pacific Blue’ actress is excited to “start this new chapter” of her life as it unfolds.

In January, Moakler appeared on an episode of Bunnie XO’s Dumb Blonde podcast, offering blunt insights on how Barker isolated her from her kids. "When Travis got with Kourtney, there was some parental alienation going on there, where Travis — even when we weren't together — always wanted to be the 'super dad.’ 'I'm the best parent. I'm the this and that,' and I'm like 'Bro, you win.' Like you're the winner here. You have all the money, and you have all this. You're the winner,” she told Bunnie.

The 49-year-old TV personality has been involved in an on-and-off riff with the Kardashians since 2009. But things took an ugly turn after Moakler’s ex and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker remarried Kourtney Kardashian in 2021, after they split in 2008. Mother of three, Moakler shares two kids, Landon and Alabama, with Barker and one from her previous affair with boxer Oscar De La Hoya, Atiana.

ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are 'over the moon in love' ahead of one year wedding anniversary

Shanna Moakler struggled to keep her family intact

Moakler, who once starred as herself in the 2005 reality show, Meet the Barkers, was agitated by the exposure her kids were getting from their father and stepmom’s stardom. There was a point when even her kids, Landon and Alabama, began hating her publicly. The former Playboy model noted, “I think there was a lot of glitter and fame and they watched them on TV and now their dad is dating one and they’re going to be on the show. And I think they got caught up in that, which young kids would do.”

All the “big stuff”, from buying expensive gifts to meeting Kanye West and attending exclusive events, Moakler claimed got to her kids, something she can’t afford. Besides, she also expressed her distaste for the Kardashian family as “disgusting,” on the Dumb Blonde podcast.

Advertisement

Moakler was not on speaking terms with her kids briefly after they posted random stories and posts on social media, calling out their mother, per US Weekly. However, Moakler's kids reconciled with her after a stint on the TV show, Celebrity Big Brother and a controversy with ex-boyfriend Matthew Rondeau.