Travis Kelce Can’t Help But Blush at Taylor Swift Reference on Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?

Travis Kelce couldn't stop smiling at a Taylor Swift clue that appeared in front of him during his appearance on the game show Are You Smarter than a Celebrity? The NFL star shared the stage with Nicole Bryer, who teased the athlete over the references to friendship bracelets, asking him if he knew anyone who would love such stuff.

While appearing on the show, Kelce asked the question, "Nicole has 98 beads to make six friendship bracelets." He further asked, "If each bracelet has an equal number of beads, what is the fewest number of leftover beads she can have?"

As the question ended, Bryer went on to add that the question appeared because she only had "six friends." Meanwhile, the Vanderpump Rules star went on to claim that the audience burst into laughter due to some other reason. She asked the NFL star, "Travis, do you know anyone who likes friendship bracelets and things like that?"

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Share Sweet Kisses as Chiefs Advance to Super Bowl Showdown

Cleverly answering the question, Kelce said, "I know a few. Might have converted them into a Chiefs fan. I don't know. We'll see."

The Kansas City Chiefs star and Swift have been dating since July 2023, and much to the coincidence, the love story of the couple began because of a friendship bracelet. During his conversation with his brother, Jason Kelce, back in the day, Travis revealed that he wished to make the pop star wear one of the bracelets with his number on it.

Advertisement

He further claimed, "I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings."

However, as destiny would have it, Kelce and Swift got together and are often spotted going out on dates. The duo is quite supportive of each other's careers and would make an appearance on each other's big day, be it a concert or an NFL game.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Share Sweet Moment After Chiefs Clinch AFC Championship Trophy