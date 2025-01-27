Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Share Sweet Kisses as Chiefs Advance to Super Bowl Showdown

On Sunday, January 26, the Kansas City Chiefs edged past the Buffalo Bills with a 32-29 victory in the AFC Championship game. The win advances the Chiefs to the Super Bowl, where they will face the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of the 2023 championship.

The game saw a nail-biting finish as kicker Harrison Butker sealed the Chiefs' victory with a late field goal. The Chiefs are now one game away from making history as the first NFL team to win three consecutive Super Bowls.

Taylor Swift was present to support her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Dressed in Louis Vuitton, Swift joined Kelce's mother, Donna, on the field postgame.

The couple shared a heartfelt celebration, with Swift holding Kelce’s face and sharing several kisses amid the confetti. She brushed back his hair as they chatted and hugged each other. Swift has been a regular at Chiefs games since their relationship began, often bringing her signature enthusiasm to the stands.

During the postgame celebrations, Kelce took the stage to speak about the team's journey. In a lighthearted way, he sang a line from Get Down Tonight by KC and the Sunshine Band in response to a question about the team's chance at a three-peat.

Kelce also quoted the Beastie Boys’ Fight For Your Right during his speech, yelling, “You’ve got to fight/ for your right/ to party!” while donning a championship shirt and hat.

Taylor Swift has embraced football since dating Travis Kelce. In her 2023 TIME Person of the Year interview, she shared, "Football is awesome, it turns out. I’ve been missing out my whole life."

Her presence at key games has coincided with several significant Chiefs victories, including last year’s Super Bowl and AFC Championship wins.

Despite her busy schedule, including traveling from Japan during her Eras Tour for last year’s Super Bowl, Swift continues to show her support.

