WATCH: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Share Sweet Moment After Chiefs Clinch AFC Championship Trophy

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce packed PDA on the field after the Kansas City Chiefs picked up the AFC Championship trophy on January 26 at Arrowhead Stadium. After the Chiefs won the nail-biting match against the Buffalo Bills, the pop star ran onto to field to find her boyfriend.

When the couple spotted each other in the crowd, they immediately embraced. In a viral clip, the NFL star was seen whispering “I love you so much” into the Midnight Rain singer’s ear. She reciprocated his I love you before planting a kiss on his lips. “I’m so proud of you,” she added as they pulled away.

The Grammy winner was seen cheering and clapping as Kelce delivered his acceptance speech after bagging the trophy. The Chiefs’ tight end and quarterback Patrick Mahomes addressed the Chiefs Kingdom with their powerful speeches.

The New Heights podcast host thanked his fans for their supportive cheers and ended his speech with a verse of Get Down Tonight, by KC and The Sunshine Band. Swift laughed and cheered while listening to his hilarious speech.

Later, the lovebirds exited Geha Field with their arms wrapped around each other. While they walk through the stadium tunnel, Swift jumps in joy onto the NFL star’s arms, celebrating the team making it to yet another Super Bowl.

The pop star wore head-to-toe Louis Vuitton for the special occasion while Kelce sported his AFC Championship gear. Apart from the 14-time Grammy winner, her mom Andrea, dad Scott, brother Austin, and Kelce’s mom Donna were also present in the stadium, cheering for the Chief’s tight end.

After the victory, the Kansas City Chiefs are headed to fight for the Super Bowl trophy where they will face off the Philadelphia Eagles, Jason’s former team on February 9. In the latest episode of the New Height podcast, Jason, the retired Philadelphia Eagles center reacted to the news and revealed whom he’d be rooting for.

“I will root for the Eagles, of course, because I will always be an Eagle first and foremost,” he said. But he’ll be as happy if his younger brother Travis brings the trophy home.