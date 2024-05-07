Anjali Anand and Mohit Malik shared screens in the hit television show Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. The duo captivated hearts with their performance and, since then, are close friends to each other. A few days back, the actress attended the birthday bash of Mohit Malik's little son, Ekbir. Well, recently, Anjali had a quick Q&A session with her fans and reacted to a fan's query asking if she ever got attracted to Mohit during the shooting.

Landing a sweet response to the query, Anjali Anand mentioned how Mohit is a family to her. The actress' cheeky response reflects her close bond with the Pratigya actor.

Anjali Anand's special note to Mohit Malik

After a fan asked Anjali Anand, "Didn't you feel attracted towards Mohit while shooting, I mean he's just so charming," the actress landed a lovely response. She mentioned, "Only posting this question because I know Mohit is going to LOVE it It's a proven fact ki bada hot hai but mere liye he's family. Waise bhi uss nazar se show mein dekha hi nahi humaare characters ne ek dusre ko, sirf maar dhaad karte rehte the (that he is very hot but for me, he is family. Anyway, in the show, our characters did not see each other from that point of view, they just kept fighting) what fun."

Lastly, she added, "Love you forever and always, Mo." In addition to this, Anjali revealed a trivial fact about Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. The actress shared that the show had almost all original songs.

Check out Anjali's story here:

Mohit Malik reacts to Anjali Anand's note

Reacting to the heartwarming note Anjali Anand penned, an elated Mohit Malik wrote, "I love what you've written Anjali." Expressing his admiration for his co-actor from Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, he remarked, "Family toh banana hi tha yaar..itni sundar ladki ko apne pass sambhal ke rakhna bhi toh tha (Have to make you a family.. have to keep such a beautiful girl safe too) Love you @anjalidineshanand."

Check out Mohit's note here:

Anjali Anand was last seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 as a contestant, while Mohit Malik appeared in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si opposite Sayli Salunkhe.

