Debina Bonnerjee, who is a mother to Irish twins, Lianna and Divisha, keeps on discussing various unspoken and factual experiences from her motherhood journey. Recently, the actress took to her YouTube channel, Debina Decodes and divulged parenting tips that most people forget to mention and even shared some unique aspects of raising children.

Debina on postpartum struggles

Getting candid on her journey as a mother, Debina Bonnerjee advocated embracing the chaos and not feeling irritated if nothing goes as per your plans. She said that parents, who manage to learn that they will mould according to the situation, will definitely live a happy life and enjoy every moment of it.

Moving further, the 39-year-old actress addressed the postpartum struggles and asserted that it is a 'little difficult journey'. She encouraged new mothers to ask for help at this time and not overburden themselves with all the baby duties. She stated, "It happened to me too. I used to call my mom 10,000 times and ask her if my baby was doing fine. So, one day, she got angry and asked me why I went when I could not trust anyone."

Take a look at Debina Bonnerjee’s adorable post with her daughters:

Debina on mother’s guilt

Calling breastfeeding ‘the most challenging part of motherhood’ Debina said that the challenges that come with it are different for every individual. However, it is short-lived and one can overcome it with time.

Furthermore, the Ramayan actress said that mom’s guilt is a reality as no matter how much you do for your child, you always end up feeling it is not enough. She quoted, “Even if you spend the whole day with your kid, still at the end of the day, you will feel, I haven’t had enough. It's a phase and there will be different guilt in different phases. But you should learn how to cope with it and live with it. So all the best.”

About Debina Bonnerjee

Debina Bonnerjee is a renowned actress on Indian Television. She made her acting debut with 2003 Telugu film Ammayilu Abbayilu. The diva forayed into TV with Mayavi in 2006 and rose to fame after playing Goddess Sita in Ramayan. Her last fictional outing was Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

On the personal front, Debina Bonnerjee tied the knot with Gurmeet Choudhary in 2011 and became parents to their first child, Lianna on April 3, 2022. The duo tried several times to conceive naturally before opting for IVF. They welcomed their second born, Divisha in the same year on November 11.

