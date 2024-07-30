'True To Who She Was': Degrassi Star Shenae Grimes Pays Tribute To Late Actress Shannen Doherty

Recently, Shenae Grimes, known for her role in Degrassi, dedicated a heartfelt compliment to Shannen Doherty, who died of cancer at the age of 53 after a ten-year battle. In a special tribute episode of Let’s Be Clear, Doherty’s podcast, Grimes talked about how much Doherty meant to her life and career.

Shenae Grimes talks about Shannen Doherty’s influence on her

Shenae said about Doherty, "She is the type of woman that I have always aspired to be."

Grimes talked about portraying the more modern version of Doherty’s character in Beverly Hills, 90210. According to her, it is a legacy that will endure. She appreciated being able to step into her shoes and hoped to emulate what she did with her life. When describing her admiration for the late actress, Grimes expressed profound respect.

Grimes called her "warm-hearted" and expressed a desire to "follow in her footsteps in a way that made Shannen proud because Shannen was so warm and so lovely and so fiercely strong and unapologetic." While on set during the brief time Doherty made an appearance in the reboot, Grimes revealed how unforgettable it was to be in her presence.

Grimes admitted that when she met Doherty, she felt nervous but instantly relaxed upon receiving such a warm greeting from her. It was at that moment that she felt seen and understood since they shared similar challenges.

Advertisement

As per her observation, Doherty’s resilience and authentic self inspired her to be true to herself and strong. She said, "All I saw was this beautiful, strong woman who was so resilient, who had made it out of that experience still with her chin held high, fire in her belly, and being true to who she was. And to me, that was Shannen Doherty."

Having a blueprint of an unapologetically strong woman was important for someone like Grimes because, thanks to Doherty, she became who she is today.

A heartfelt message from Shenae Grimes to Shannen Doherty

According to Shenae Grimes, Shannen Doherty serves as an inspiration for other girls to demand their rights and stand up for themselves. Grimes expressed deep gratitude to Doherty, stating that without her, she would not be the person she is today. Towards the end of the podcast episode, Grimes thanked Doherty directly for making her the woman she is in today’s world.

Advertisement

In an emotional Instagram video following Doherty’s death last month, Grimes recalled meeting her co-star for the first time and described her as someone who knew how to own a room effortlessly. Grimes praised Doherty in her caption, writing:

"Thank you for inspiring me in more ways than I can bring myself to put into words right now. You paved the way and it was an absolute privilege and honor to follow in your footsteps. I’ve done it to the best of my ability with my chin held high and fire in my belly because of YOU. Thank you for impacting who I am so deeply."

Saying goodbye while extending her condolences to Shannen’s family, friends, and fans, Grimes affectionately referred to the deceased as "icon Shannen Doherty forever."

ALSO READ: 'Never Felt Like I Was Accepted’: Shannen Doherty Opened Up About Her Struggles During Podcast Before Her Death