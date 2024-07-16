'Never Felt Like I Was Accepted’: Shannen Doherty Opened Up About Her Struggles During Podcast Before Her Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Veteran actress Shannen Doherty, who starred as Prudence Halliwell in the series Charmed until 2001, died on July 13, 2024, after battling cancer, her publicist Leslie Sloan told PEOPLE on July 14. She was reportedly in the midst of a difficult period in her health journey in the weeks before her death. Doherty gave Katherine Heigl updates on her health during an episode of her Let's Be Clear podcast right before she passed away.

The late actress said that she had cancer in 2015, and it went into remission again in 2017 and then it came back in 2019 as stage 4 breast cancer, but it got worse when it spread to her bones and brain.

Shannen Doherty opened up about her difficulties before her death

Talking about her struggles, Doherty felt overwhelmed and said, "I think I struggled with that kind of my entire life, being a child actor and then growing up acting, and I just never felt like I was accepted." She noted the period as one of the hardest times in her life.

More on Shannen Doherty's battle with her prolonged cancer illness

Shannen Doherty said the hardest part about fighting stage 4 cancer was the fact that there were so many protocols to follow. She added that when one protocol fails they eventually try another and then it's a cycle that becomes very hard to deal with.

However, owing to the fighter that she always was, she said, "I've always kinda felt very positive and, like, I can deal with it, and this is definitely like — I'm overly emotional." She also revealed that she often teared up both at the good and bad things.

In a previous episode of her podcast, Doherty shared that she was starting a new round of chemotherapy to continue to treat her cancer.

Shannen Doherty on how life is unpredictable with an illness like cancer

Shannen Doherty said that she felt like her life has been in a state of unknown since her on-and-off cancer treatment and her divorce proceedings with her ex-husband and photographer Kurt Iswarienko. Moreover, the actress revealed that the situation became real in an incredibly different way because she had no idea how long she would be on chemotherapy.

She didn't know if it would be three months or six months, or if after three months, it wouldn't work and they would have to change the treatment again. This was not something she could predict, and her doctors couldn't predict it either, which made it very terrifying.

She also added that dealing with the illness made her achieve a broader perspective on life and question her purpose of existence altogether.

