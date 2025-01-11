TSITP Showrunner Reveals How She Got Permission To Use Taylor Swift’s Songs; Says She Was Ready For 'Whatever It Took'

The cast of Amazon Prime’s hit romance series was willing to do “whatever it took” to earn Taylor Swift’s approval to use her music on the show. The showrunner Jenny Han appeared on the January 9 episode of Jenna Bush Hager‘s Open Book podcast and recalled the extent they went to win the pop star’s approval.

“I was kind of trying to Inception it into everyone’s heads that we need this,” she recalled. The cast and crew were on board with the idea and Han’s vision of including the song The Way I Loved You from Swift’s Fearless album for the first season.

A rep at Amazon Music suggested that Han send a hand-written letter to the Cruel Summer hitmaker about why it was important for her to use that song. “I wrote a handwritten note about how much it would mean — not just to me — but to the fans,” she recalled.

Although the team did not anticipate a positive response, they were over the moon when the Grammy winner gave her stamp of approval. “We were so lucky to get more than one [song],” she added.

The show is a typical teenage romance that revolves around a love triangle between one girl and two brothers. “A story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer,” says the official synopsis.