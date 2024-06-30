Tulsa King Season 2: Everything To Know About Sylvester Stallone's Crime Drama Sequel

The wait for Tulsa King fans is over! Starring Sylvester Stallone, the action crime drama series is set to return this fall with a second season on Paramount +. The streaming giant has also dropped a teaser to provide a sneak peek to the fans.

In the 30-second teaser clip, Sly declares, "Tulsa belongs to me now." The preview also shows him assaulting people and going to jail. From its release details to plot and cast members, here’s everything we know about the upcoming Tusla King Season 2.

About Tulsa King Season 1 and what to expect in season 2

Created by Taylor Sheridan, the show follows a Mafia boss Dwight "The General" Manfredi, portrayed by Stallone, who recently served his sentence in jail and was transferred to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he started a new criminal organization.

According to the official logline for Season 2, Dwight and his group discover they're not the only ones looking to make a claim right as they start to find their bearings. Dwight fights to keep his family and crew safe while maintaining tabs on all of his business dealings in the face of impending threats from the Kansas City mob and a strong local businessman. Besides, he has unresolved business in New York that increases the tension this season.

When, Where, & How To Watch Tulsa King Season 2

The second season of Tulsa King is set to premiere on September 15 this year on Paramount + for the US and Canada and September 16 for the other countries. The second season of the show was filmed in Atlanta and Oklahoma.

What does the cast of Tulsa King Season 2 look like?

The cast members who are reprising their roles in the upcoming season include Stallone as Dwight, Martin Starr as Bodhi, Jay Will as Tyson, Max Casella as Armand Truisi, Vincent Piazza as Vince Antonacci, Tatiana Zappardino as Tina, Annabella Sciorra, Domenick Lombardozzi as Charles 'Chickie' Invernizzi, Andrea Savage as Stacy Beale, Garrett Hedlund as Mitch Keller, and Dana Delany as Margaret Devereaux.

The new stars joining the existing cast include Neal McDonough and Rich Ting who will play recurring characters throughout the upcoming 10-episode season.

