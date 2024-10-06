Uma Thurman Reveals She Felt At Ease Around THIS 'Macho Filmmaker' After Learning He Is A Taylor Swift Fan; Deets

Uma Thurman’s nervousness went away once she realized that director Paul Schrader, who she worked with in her latest film, Oh, Canada, is a big Taylor Swift fan. The actress also expressed her admiration for the director.

Thurman along with the cast of Jacob Elordi, Richard Gere, Victoria Hill, and Michael Imperioli of the aforementioned movie, appeared alongside one another during the ventures premiered at the New York Film Festival on October 5, Saturday, per People magazine.

According to the outlet, during the event’s question and answer round, the Gattaca star expressed, “I'm a really big fan of Paul Schrader. So to get to contribute, to lend myself to his piece, and get to see him working was a real, real privilege."

The actress then talked about her nervousness about collaborating with the director and how it all changed. Thurman stated, “I was very nervous to meet him, you know, this macho filmmaker (who) made these legendary films.”

The actress added that she was on her way to the meeting, and an individual who was driving her car was on Google and revealed that Schrader was a big Swiftie. The filmstar went ahead and read his tweets or quotes in which he defended the Wildest Dreams singer and then Thurman’s nervousness vanished.

She further said, “I think the cast and crew were all there for Paul and learned so much, just watching him as a master. So centered and I would say a big softie.”

Thurman reportedly appreciated him and said that the film was shot quickly and there wasn't a lot of time, so for the actress to witness such a legendary figure who went in and got exactly what he wanted and needed and had, “the entire vernacular language of cinema at his fingertips was just breathtaking."

For the unversed, the director, in his decades-long career, has helmed many blockbuster movies that are considered iconic including Taxi Driver, American Gigolo, Affliction, Hardcore, Auto Focus, The Comfort Of Strangers, and many more.

Last month, Schrader conversed with Variety and said that he was impressed by the Look What You Made Me Do singer’s empire. He told the outlet, “It’s not so much the music that entrances me, it’s the phenomenon. The Elvis-ness of it all,” adding, “You have to look in awe at how well she and her people have created this empire.”

