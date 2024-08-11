Throwback: When Jacob Elordi Revealed Named Brad Pitt And Orlando Bloom As His First Crushes

Jacob Elordi is a Hollywood actor who was shot to fame after featuring in The Kissing Booth film franchise alongside Joey King. However, soon he was roped in to play a dark and complicated character in the HBO series Euphoria which also starred Zendaya. His career skyrocketed after that, and with his last two releases, Jacob earned a lot of appreciation.

Last year, he was seen as Elvis Presley in the Sofia Coppola film Priscilla, and Jacob also starred in the lead role in Saltburn directed by Emerald Fennell. However, the handsome actor once talked about his first Hollywood crushes, and we totally understand why they were his crushes.

During his last appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jacob Elordi played a segment called “Tonight Show Firsts”. When he was asked about who was his first celebrity crush, without missing a beat, the actor responded with Brad Pitt’s name. He said, “It was in Troy. That’s a beautiful man. There’s no denying it.”

In that same segment, Jacob also revealed a few of his other firsts, including his the first concert (Eminem’s) he enjoyed, the first thing he does when he wakes up is to make coffee, what he wanted to be first when he grew up, to which he said he wanted to become skateboarder like Tony Hawk. When asked which was the first Elvis Presley song he ever heard, he shared that it was Lilo & Stitch’s “Stuck On You”.

However, not only that, previously, Jacob Elordi mentioned in an interview with W Magazine that he had a crush on Orlando Bloom after seeing him play Legos in The Lord of the Rings. Apparently, The Lord of the Rings and Troy had come out in a few years apart between 2001 and 2004. It seems Jacob was a fan of Orlando and Brad from his pre-teens, and it's actually the correct time to fall in love with celebrity crushes. And to have a crush on Bloom and Pitt, well, we have no complaints.

Orlando Bloom was not only in The Lord of the Rings but also in Troy. It surely was pure joy for Jacob Elordi to see Bloom side-by-side with his then-new obsession - Brad Pitt. Jacob clearly represented us by saying this.

Orlando Bloom is now with her partner Katy Perry. On the other hand, after parting ways with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt has been linked with many women over the years. Orlando and Brad have always been good-looking actors with great talents.

While Jacob shared his first crushes, after achieving fame he is definitely now someone’s else first crush. Don’t you think? But let us know your thoughts about him admitting to having crushes on Orlando Bloom and Brad Pitt.

