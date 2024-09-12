Venom: The Last Dance Trailer - Symbiotes Get an Origin Story as Tom Hardy Continues to Deal with the Chaotic Alien in Sequel

Venom: The Last Dance's new enthralling trailer provides major clues to the storyline! This time, the Symbiotes are on the run from a mysterious being, as mentioned by Juno Temple’s character in the trailer. Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock fights off a monster aboard a plane full of passengers, and later, Venom tells Brock that the creature was sent by his creator. “We have something he needs,” Venom says.

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel’s greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run, hunted by both of their worlds. With the net closing in, the duo are forced to make a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

Meanwhile, Brock continues to battle his inner demons, questioning whether his human side is more authentic or if the creature he becomes after merging with Venom defines him. “This world can’t survive if you stay together,” says Dr. Payne (Temple) at one point. “But I need him,” Brock replies.

Hardy and Temple are joined by Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, and Stephen Graham. The film is directed by Kelly Marcel, based on a screenplay she wrote, from a story by Hardy and Marcel, and produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy, and Hutch Parker.

The previous films of the franchise Venom and 2021’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage both had blockbuster theatrical releases at the start of October. The first film of the trilogy grossed $856 million at the worldwide box office. Despite being released in the midst of Covid 19 pandemic, the second film grossed $502 million globally.

In the Let There Be Carnage post credit scenes, the villain was teleported to Tom Holland’s Peter Parker universe. Venom/Eddie also made a cameo in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. There’s been no hint in the trailers or description about Holland’s return in the final film of the trilogy. But the mystery will unravel when Venom: The Last Dance releases in theaters on October 25.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will exclusively release Venom: The Last Dance in Indian cinemas on October 25, 2024, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.