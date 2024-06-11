'Very Sensitive Subject': Rictus Erectus Asks Fans To Differentiate Between Reel And Real After Harassment Over Furiosa Role

Recently, Nathan Jones, one of the lead actors of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, has called upon his supporters. It was related to the fact that he had received some messages regarding his awkward role in the movie. The fans responded to his urge and supported him by criticizing and comparing those confusing reel actions with reality.

A scene that court controversy

While it may not have smashed box office records, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is still a 2024 action thriller film worth watching. It has high-stakes road battles and compelling characters that serve as an excellent prequel to the Mad Max series. Nathan Jones returns as Rictus Erectus, a character he played in Mad Max: Fury Road.

However, Jones had to stop for a moment due to concerns from fans. He took to Facebook on June 4 to talk about some messages concerning one particular scene featuring young Furiosa. In this scene, Rictus takes young Furiosa to his room and starts caressing her hair before she quickly escapes. He emphasized that it was all fiction based on script and instructions given.

On social media, Nathan Jones wrote, “Hi everyone, I’ve noticed a few queries and private messages about my role in Mad Max: Furiosa, particularly regarding a scene with young Furiosa. This is a very sensitive subject, and I want to emphasize that it involves a fictional character.”

Fan reaction to actor’s plea

Jones got lots of support from fans after posting this message. Several people wrote comments expressing shock at how others could not distinguish between fiction and reality.

One person on Reddit stated, “Honestly can’t fathom how a functioning adult human brain can watch an actor portray a fictional character in a movie or show and then come to the conclusion that the actor is in the wrong for portraying that character. Not only that but to then also go as far as to harass them online. Wild.”

Another fan said, “Really sad to learn some people cannot differentiate between fiction and reality. How do these people navigate life?”

The general tone expressed by fans was unequivocal; it was inappropriate for Jones to have justified his appearance in an imaginary film of this sort. They also lambasted those who insulted him, noting that some cannot distinguish an actor from their character. Nevertheless, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is now showing at cinemas despite all the controversy surrounding it.

