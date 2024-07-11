Mouni Roy is a popular name in the entertainment industry known for her performances in both television and Bollywood. The actress is currently on vacation and consistently sharing glimpses from her getaway.

In a delightful turn of events, she recently met Hollywood actress Anya Taylor-Joy. Expressing her excitement, Mouni shared pictures with Anya on her social media.

Mouni Roy and Anya Taylor-Joy share magical moments together

A few minutes ago, Mouni Roy took to her Instagram handle and posted lovely pictures with The Queen’s Gambit actress, Anya. The two looked stunning together as they posed for a picture.

Accompanying the post with a caption, the Naagin actress wrote, “The magical mystical beautiful girl. #loveher So lovely meeting you x @anyataylorjoy.”

In the photos, Mouni dazzled in a cotton drill corset minidress adorned with a polka dot print, a sweetheart neckline, and a sleeveless design with shoulder straps. Anya complemented her beautifully in a chic yet comfortable white crop top paired with matching white trousers, accessorized with a two-layer necklace.

Taylor-Joy gained international praise for her role as a chess prodigy in The Queen's Gambit, earning her a Golden Globe and a Primetime Emmy Award nomination. Most recently, she starred in the post-apocalyptic action film Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Fan reactions

As soon as the Gold actress uploaded the pictures on her social media handle, fans couldn't resist and flooded the comment box with love and joy for them. A fan wrote, “Gurrlll, it's such a pretty frame.” Another fan commented, “Naagin vs Furiosa.”

About Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy gained fame for her roles in the supernatural thriller TV series Naagin and its sequel Naagin 2, solidifying her status as a leading television actress. She has also been a part of shows like Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq. In 2010, she portrayed Roop in Do Saheliyaan alongside Jatin Shah. Recently, she co-hosted the reality show Temptation Island.

